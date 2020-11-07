Here Is How Many Black And South Asian Women Are Reacting To Kamala Harris' Historic Win
"When the Constitution was written in Philadelphia more than 220 years ago, the founding fathers couldn’t imagine that a Black woman would one day help govern this country. "
On Saturday, Sen. Kamala Harris became the first woman, Black, and South Asian Vice President-elect of the United States.
For millions of people around the country, it was a huge moment.
Black women reflected on what this moment means to them.
"I can barely believe I am typing this. You don’t know what this means to me and every single black girl out there."
Keke Palmer said she was astonished that this day had come.
"How exciting that young black girls will finally be able to see someone who looks like themselves as VP for the first time in history."
Many paid respect to Black women leaders who paved the way, like Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress.
Plus more historic people who helped make this moment possible.
Indian-American women also celebrated the milestone, including Mindy Kaling.
"The daughter of an Indian immigrant woman is Vice President of the United States. I didn’t think that would happen in my life time."
Many women thought of their daughters.
"My daughter said 'Mom, that can be me.' Lawd I am so full."
"Our young girls are beaming with pride as they see someone who looks like them in one of the most powerful positions in the World. This is a historic moment for all women of color but especially black girls. We matter and we are worthy."
-
