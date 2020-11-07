Here Is How Many Black And South Asian Women Are Reacting To Kamala Harris' Historic Win

"When the Constitution was written in Philadelphia more than 220 years ago, the founding fathers couldn’t imagine that a Black woman would one day help govern this country. "

On Saturday, Sen. Kamala Harris became the first woman, Black, and South Asian Vice President-elect of the United States. For millions of people around the country, it was a huge moment.

Kamala Harris shattered the ultimate glass ceiling — for all women: But Harris is more than a token to women, Black people and South Asian people. She is competent, reasoned, reasonable, intellectual and highly qualified. https://t.co/WVch6BiYye

Black women reflected on what this moment means to them.



When the Constitution was written in Philadelphia more than 220 years ago, the founding fathers couldn’t imagine that a Black woman would one day help govern this country. Today, the city delivered the last votes that will reshape America’s imagination. https://t.co/m4g7NxXBKW

Every time I see @KamalaHarris my heart leaps with joy not only because she has made history by being the first woman #usvicepresident but she is an inspirational black woman who will inspire girls across the world to aim high ❤️

To be alive when a daughter of immigrants, a daughter of India, Jamaica & America... in America... A black woman. KAMALA HARRIS will be Vice President of the United States of America. Learn how to pronounce it else Madam Vice President will suffice.

There is a black woman as the Vice President of the United States. I can barely believe I am typing this. You don’t know what this means to me and every single black girl out there. Anything is possible! Wow!

Keke Palmer said she was astonished that this day had come.

I’m so inspired and truly astonished to look and see a black woman in this position. I say BLACK because representation MATTERS! In America I have searched over and over again as a black girl for people in positions of power that look like me!

How exciting that young black girls will finally be able to see someone who looks like themselves as VP for the first time in history .. tuh !!!

Many paid respect to Black women leaders who paved the way, like Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress.



I just told me husband that Shirley Chisholm must be so happy right now. #BlackGirlMagic https://t.co/aKAAs5MHGO

Plus more historic people who helped make this moment possible.

Dear Beloved Mom, Shirley Chisholm, John Mcain, Elija Cummings, John Lewis and my beloved Ancestors, I bring you good news!🙏🏾😀 God continues to answer prayers,he has answered the prayers of @JoeBiden and his millions of supporters in the USA & around the world. Tears of Joy 😂

Indian-American women also celebrated the milestone, including Mindy Kaling.

Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.”

The daughter of an Indian immigrant woman is Vice President of the United States. I didn’t think that would happen in my life time. It’s a beautiful thing.

Thinking about all the brown & black girls who will see themselves in @KamalaHarris and will grow up knowing that they can be anything. #MadamVicePresident

Many women thought of their daughters.



Today and for years to come when you think of the Vice President of the USA, you’ll think of a BLACK WOMAN!!! That’s sooo beautiful 🤎 I can’t wait for my future daughter to see this printed in the books

I can tell my future son and daughter “one day you can be president and Vice President“ and MEAN it! They will have proof in their history books that ANYTHING is possible ☝🏾

My daughter said “Mom, that can be me.” Lawd I am so full. #MadameVicePresident #KamalaHarris https://t.co/1xANBPm82m

"Our young girls are beaming with pride as they see someone who looks like them in one of the most powerful positions in the World. This is a historic moment for all women of color but especially black girls. We matter and we are worthy."