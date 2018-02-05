Some Fans Are Horrified By Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Tribute To Prince
But it seems Prince's family approved of the performance.
After a weekend of rumors and speculation, it turns out Justin Timberlake did incorporate Prince into his Super Bowl halftime performance in the star's hometown of Minneapolis.
Instead of a hologram of Prince, as was rumored, Timberlake showed a projection of the late artist while he covered his hit "I Would Die 4 U."
The camera then zoomed out, showing the entire city paying tribute to its beloved hometown superstar.
Some people and fellow artists were into it.
They called the Prince tribute "amazing."
Prince's family, who had been vocal about opposing the use of a hologram of the artist during Timberlake's show, also seemed to approve of the cover and projection. In response to a person calling the performance a "beautiful tribute," the family tweeted "👍🏼."
But a LOT of fans were NOT into it at all. They pointed out Prince had said he didn't want to perform after death via technology like a hologram.
Some also pointed out that Timberlake and Prince didn't get along, and asked why Timberlake would do such a thing after Prince's death.
They were not pleased.
And called it "disgusting."
They also made fun of it.
And wondered what Prince would think of it.
Others made jokes.
Not bad.
Yes.
Anyway, here's Prince's iconic Super Bowl performance from 2007.
