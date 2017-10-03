BuzzFeed News

This Dad Accidentally Posted An Adorable Story About His Baby On NPR's Facebook Page

"Maybe Ramona is what everyone needed today."

By Stephanie McNeal

Last updated on October 3, 2017, at 11:28 a.m. ET

Posted on October 3, 2017, at 9:34 a.m. ET

On Monday, as the US grappled with the aftermath of the worst shooting in recent American memory, NPR posted an extremely adorable update on its Facebook page:

NPR

The post read:

Ramona is given a new toy: Smiles, examines for 20 seconds, discards.

Ramona gets a hug: Acquiesces momentarily, squirms to be put down.

Ramona sees three cats 30 feet away: Immediately possessed by shrieking, spasmodic joy that continues after cats flee for their lives.

The post soon went super viral because, let's be honest, how could it NOT?

Npr just oopsie posted the cutest thing ever. #Ramona #NPR #BestMistakePostEver
Lally @Lallypage

Npr just oopsie posted the cutest thing ever. #Ramona #NPR #BestMistakePostEver

People were totally smitten with Ramona, and said the story was the best part of their day.

You are so adorable @NPR. This seriously gave me the best lol today, which I needed. Please don’t fire Ramona’s hum… https://t.co/l3NZi8Hrv4
Rocktober dreamer @hurryhurryomaha

You are so adorable @NPR. This seriously gave me the best lol today, which I needed. Please don’t fire Ramona’s hum… https://t.co/l3NZi8Hrv4

They couldn't handle the cuteness!

Forgetting to switch from the work account to personal is my worst nightmare, but this was adorable. #NPR #Ramona
Kit Spy @KitSpy

Forgetting to switch from the work account to personal is my worst nightmare, but this was adorable. #NPR #Ramona

They also were like, "Same," in regards to the cats. "I identify so strongly with Ramona," said one person.

This is so @NPR. I identify so strongly with Ramona. #ramonaupdates #thisisnpr
Katelyn Kivel @timeladykatie

This is so @NPR. I identify so strongly with Ramona. #ramonaupdates #thisisnpr

"Tag urself I'm Ramona when she sees three cats 30 feet away."

@aniwarrichampi @NPR tag urself I'm ramona when she sees three cats 30 feet away
Maddy @maddymae_13

@aniwarrichampi @NPR tag urself I'm ramona when she sees three cats 30 feet away

People were clamoring for Ramona updates! Especially on the biggest debate: is Ramona a human child, or another cat?

.@NPR, readers demand to know if Ramona is going to get a cat. Or, plot twist, is Ramona also a cat? #ramonaupdates
Lindsey Wasson @lindseywasson

.@NPR, readers demand to know if Ramona is going to get a cat. Or, plot twist, is Ramona also a cat? #ramonaupdates

Very scientific polls were conducted.

Is @NPR's now-edited "Ramona" post about a cat or a human child? #RamonaUpdates
Jordan Kush @jordankkush

Is @NPR's now-edited "Ramona" post about a cat or a human child? #RamonaUpdates

But no matter what, they were still Ramona stans. "Please, @NPR, please let #Ramona be named after Ramona Quimby. Girl, cat, whatever - strong, independent, just a little mischievous," wrote one woman.

Please, @NPR, please let #Ramona be named after Ramona Quimby. Girl, cat, whatever - strong, independent, just a li… https://t.co/VWuUmGlFS7
Elizabeth Drummond @EADHistory

Please, @NPR, please let #Ramona be named after Ramona Quimby. Girl, cat, whatever - strong, independent, just a li… https://t.co/VWuUmGlFS7

Unfortunately, our Ramona joy was short-lived. NPR soon deleted the post, and with it, our hearts.

"EDIT: This post was intended for a personal account. We apologize for the error," it wrote.

"EDIT: This post was intended for a personal account. We apologize for the error," it wrote.

People were so sad. "Justice for Ramona!"

@allisonmpreiss @NPR They took it down. Justice for Ramona!
Rebecca Frank @frankrebecca

@allisonmpreiss @NPR They took it down. Justice for Ramona!

"Sad @NPR took down this post. It was literally the only news that made me smile rather than cry today. I request a new Ramona blog!" said one fan.

Sad @NPR took down this post. It was literally the only news that made me smile rather than cry today. I request… https://t.co/0YDyCiBZ0H
Crystal W @_Crystal_W_NC_

Sad @NPR took down this post. It was literally the only news that made me smile rather than cry today. I request… https://t.co/0YDyCiBZ0H

They were begging NPR to bring back Ramona.

Dear @NPR, bring back Ramona. She was the best thing about today.
Amanda Kelly @kelly_digital

Dear @NPR, bring back Ramona. She was the best thing about today.

The world needs answers!

I wonder if Ramona will ever get to pet those cats? #RamonaUpdates #npr #IAmRamona
Sarah Terzo @SarahTerzo

I wonder if Ramona will ever get to pet those cats? #RamonaUpdates #npr #IAmRamona

Ramona! Ramona! Ramona!

GIVE US MORE RAMONA, @NPR
Benjamin @hobohumpinslobo

GIVE US MORE RAMONA, @NPR

People even vowed to donate more to NPR if they would just give them an update.

If I get a picture of #Ramona hanging out with @NPRBees watching rainbows, I'll double my donation to @npr.
Darren Glass @darrenglass

If I get a picture of #Ramona hanging out with @NPRBees watching rainbows, I'll double my donation to @npr.

"I'd donate for more Ramona posts!"

@NPR just use this for your yearly campaigns, I'd donate for more Ramona posts!!! https://t.co/h3MTT6hrxm
Amanda @anavazio

@NPR just use this for your yearly campaigns, I'd donate for more Ramona posts!!! https://t.co/h3MTT6hrxm

Come on, NPR!

Dear @NPR: You do realize that tomorrow you have to do a story about #Ramona, right? WITH INTERVIEW. This is non-negotiable. ❤️
Stephen Smith @StephenSmithEsq

Dear @NPR: You do realize that tomorrow you have to do a story about #Ramona, right? WITH INTERVIEW. This is non-negotiable. ❤️

They even demanded merch, obviously.

.@NPR how do I get a Ramona tote bag? #ramonaupdates
Melissa Byrne @mcbyrne

.@NPR how do I get a Ramona tote bag? #ramonaupdates

And it got them new followers.

@NPR I just followed you so I can get a glimpse of the famous Ramona 😄😄 That cat is cuteee!
ratnika swami @ratnikaswami

@NPR I just followed you so I can get a glimpse of the famous Ramona 😄😄 That cat is cuteee!

"@NPR first thing I did this morning was check for Ramona updates. You've disappointed me! Did Ramona sleep good last night? I need 2 know!"

.@NPR first thing I did this morning was check for Ramona updates. You've disappointed me! Did Ramona sleep good last night? I need 2 know!
A GIRL @ALovelierGirl

.@NPR first thing I did this morning was check for Ramona updates. You've disappointed me! Did Ramona sleep good last night? I need 2 know!

Finally, on Tuesday, NPR revealed that Ramona is a...baby! But she does HAVE a cat, according to a blog post.

Facebook: NPR

It turns out, the Ramona post was the work of NPR editor Christopher Dean Hopkins, who posted it accidentally.

"We don't generally delete posts, so I tried to do it in a way that would be transparent," Hopkins said. "My job is to promote our good work, and I catastrophically failed in that last night."

Hopkins said it is possible there will continue to be Ramona updates, as her fans have asked for.

"I suppose if people keep promising to pledge to NPR and it doesn't distract from the very good work our NPR journalists do, we'll see," he said.

Basically, this person summed it up. "Maybe Ramona is what everyone needed today."

Maybe #Ramona is what everyone needed today, @NPR
Carly M. Colegrove @carlycolegrove

Maybe #Ramona is what everyone needed today, @NPR

