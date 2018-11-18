Joe Biden Adopted A Rescue Dog That Looks Like The Dog Version Of Himself

Former vice president Joe Biden and his wife Jill have an adorable new addition: a rescue dog named Major.

The Bidens officially adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association on Saturday after fostering him.

Major came to the DHA as a puppy with his five siblings after the puppies encountered something toxic in their home, the group said. Their owners surrendered them to the group to save their lives.

The puppies were saved, thanks to the work of a local veterinary emergency center. All six have been adopted.