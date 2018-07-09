This Academic Commented On Politics While His Cat Climbed On His Head

The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened👇🤨🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/4dLi16Pq1H

A Polish academic was interrupted by his cat while speaking on a Dutch TV show, but continued the interview as his kitty proceeded to climb on top of his head.

Nieuwsuur about the drama surrounding the Dr. Jerzy Targalski was speaking with Dutch current affairs programabout the drama surrounding the forced retirement of the head of the Polish supreme court, Małgorzata Gersdorf. However, his cat Lisio decided it was a great time to sit on his head.

He then stayed there for the rest of the interview. Reporter Rudy Bouma took the clip, which didn't make it to air, and tweeted it out.

Targalski told the news station after the clip went viral that the behavior is common for Lisio, who is only one of his five(!!!) cats.

"It's his way of saying, 'Good morning,' or 'I love you,' I think," he said.