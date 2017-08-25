People Have Turned Taylor Swift's ~New Image~ Into A Truly Hilarious Meme
"The new Taylor Swift is giving me flashbacks to when Robin Sparkles became Robin Daggers."
On Friday, Taylor Swift released her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," along with a new ~harder~ image.
People soon began to compare and contrast the star's old ~lewk~ and photos representing her transformation.
It soon turned into a pretty hilarious meme.
One we can all relate to, tbh.
Honestly, who DIDN'T go through this?
We have all been there, for real.
Too accurate.
People also began to use the meme to compare Taylor's new vibe to other people who have transformed.
Like how Robin Sparkles turned into Robin Daggers.
It's too good.
Another popular comparison is Jenny Humphrey.
Remember when she got h-core?
Taylor can relate.
There are so many options, tbh.
Quinn did it.
Sandy did it.
The Olsens did it.
Welcome to Twitter, New Taylor!
