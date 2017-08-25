BuzzFeed News

People Have Turned Taylor Swift's ~New Image~ Into A Truly Hilarious Meme

People Have Turned Taylor Swift's ~New Image~ Into A Truly Hilarious Meme

"The new Taylor Swift is giving me flashbacks to when Robin Sparkles became Robin Daggers."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on August 25, 2017, at 11:38 a.m. ET

On Friday, Taylor Swift released her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," along with a new ~harder~ image.

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13

People soon began to compare and contrast the star's old ~lewk~ and photos representing her transformation.

me before and after listening to #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo
rachel!! @bracedmyself

me before and after listening to #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

It soon turned into a pretty hilarious meme.

Before and after listening to #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo
Jemima Skelley @jemimaskelley

Before and after listening to #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

One we can all relate to, tbh.

Me before listening to #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo VS Me after listening to it. #T6 #TaylorSwift
H. @hanzelwrites

Me before listening to #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo VS Me after listening to it. #T6 #TaylorSwift

Honestly, who DIDN'T go through this?

freshman year vs senior year #LookAtWhatYouMadeMeDo #LWYMMD
REPUTATION 🐍 @etherealtay

freshman year vs senior year #LookAtWhatYouMadeMeDo #LWYMMD

We have all been there, for real.

the old taylor VS the new taylor
henry 🅴 @GagaChapel

the old taylor VS the new taylor

Too accurate.

Old Talor Swift/ New Taylor Swift
▼ Kiel James Patrick @KJP

Old Talor Swift/ New Taylor Swift

People also began to use the meme to compare Taylor's new vibe to other people who have transformed.

Taylor before and after Reputation 🔥 #reputationera #lookwhatyoumademedo
like swift? @DemStory

Taylor before and after Reputation 🔥 #reputationera #lookwhatyoumademedo

Like how Robin Sparkles turned into Robin Daggers.

Taylor Swift before and after August 23, 2017. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo
Chelsea ✨ @chelsvalentino

Taylor Swift before and after August 23, 2017. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

It's too good.

Leaked footage of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video!
Rachel @writergirl8

Leaked footage of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video!

Another popular comparison is Jenny Humphrey.

Old Taylor Swift vs. new Taylor Swift is like Jenny Humphrey all over again (Gossip Girl) #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo
Chet Cannon @Chet_Cannon

Old Taylor Swift vs. new Taylor Swift is like Jenny Humphrey all over again (Gossip Girl) #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

Remember when she got h-core?

Taylor Swift; before and after #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo Gossip Girl fans can relate.
Jack Antonoff @nickoakbar

Taylor Swift; before and after #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo Gossip Girl fans can relate.

Taylor can relate.

Taylor Swift be using Little J's transformation as her muse, with a pinch of Avril-Lavigne-post-good-music-(after 2… https://t.co/FheR692Zu0
Charlotte Fisher @CharlotteFisher

Taylor Swift be using Little J's transformation as her muse, with a pinch of Avril-Lavigne-post-good-music-(after 2… https://t.co/FheR692Zu0

There are so many options, tbh.

Taylor Swift before and after Reputation #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo
Veronica @AkaiVs98

Taylor Swift before and after Reputation #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

Quinn did it.

old taylor vs new taylor
Hassle 🍷 @myquinnfabray

old taylor vs new taylor

Sandy did it.

I liked the old one, but the new Taylor is, growing on me... #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo
Gɪᴀɴᴛ Bʟᴜᴇ Rɪɴɢ @GiantBlueRing

I liked the old one, but the new Taylor is, growing on me... #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

The Olsens did it.

Me before and after listening to #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo
Trent Esker @TrentEsker

Me before and after listening to #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

Welcome to Twitter, New Taylor!

Before and after listening to Reputation:
Taylor Swift Updates @TSUpdatesNY

Before and after listening to Reputation:

