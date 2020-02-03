Jennifer's Lopez' Daughter Emme Sang With Her During The Super Bowl Halftime Show
A star is born!
Jennifer Lopez had a special guest join her for her Super Bowl halftime show performance with Shakira on Sunday: her 11-year-old daughter Emme.
Emme joined her mom to sing her hit "Let's Get Loud" and also sang part of "Born in the USA."
Honestly, she killed it.
People were shook by how great Emme sounded.
And they couldn't believe how much she owned it.
The girl power was pretty impressive.
Totally casual childhood.
Lopez has showed off her daughter's singing abilities online before, asking her to sing in a video posted on YouTube.
Emme sang Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You."
A star is born!
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.