Jennifer's Lopez' Daughter Emme Sang With Her During The Super Bowl Halftime Show

A star is born!

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on February 2, 2020, at 8:57 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez had a special guest join her for her Super Bowl halftime show performance with Shakira on Sunday: her 11-year-old daughter Emme.

Emme joined her mom to sing her hit "Let's Get Loud" and also sang part of "Born in the USA."

Honestly, she killed it.

Yes yes yes, #Jlo and her daughter performing together. We have no choice but to STAN. #SuperBowl
Raro Lae @TheRaroLae

People were shook by how great Emme sounded.

Me when Emme came on the screen #SuperBowlLIV
Bianka @Bibianka

Me when Emme came on the screen #SuperBowlLIV

And they couldn't believe how much she owned it.

JLo' daughter has pipes! I was so freaked for her! So brave Emme!!! Omg! You were amazing! So excited for whats to come for YOU little momma! 🥰 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #SuperBowl
meme elizabeth @MemeElizabeth76

Let’s not forget how amazing @jlo’s daughter Emme was. How aspiring to see such a young girl on stage in front of millions of viewers kill it. Bravo!!! Insanely talented like both her parents. #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl
¢няуѕσυℓα @OHchrYsouLa

The girl power was pretty impressive.

I’m loving this halftime show.... and is that @JLo’s daughter singing?!!! So much girl power on one stage with JLO &amp; @shakira🤍🤎
NattieByNature @NatbyNature

Totally casual childhood.

Teacher: What did you do this weekend? JLo’s Daughter: nothing much, just performed at the super bowl #PepsiHalftime
Jel @angelica_fio

Lopez has showed off her daughter's singing abilities online before, asking her to sing in a video posted on YouTube.

Emme sang Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You."

A star is born!

BEST PART OF THE SUPER BOWL IS WHEN @JLo daughter Emme performed🎤🎤🎵🎵 It literally brought tears too my eyes. She's such a beautiful young girl, and soooo talented.. New Star on the Horizon⭐ #SuperBowlLIV #JLoSuperBowl #ShakiraXJLoSuperBowl #beautiful
Tara Lynn @tarasbeamer

