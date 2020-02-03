Jennifer's Lopez' Daughter Emme Sang With Her During The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez had a special guest join her for her Super Bowl halftime show performance with Shakira on Sunday: her 11-year-old daughter Emme.

Honestly, she killed it.

Emme joined her mom to sing her hit "Let's Get Loud" and also sang part of "Born in the USA."

Yes yes yes, #Jlo and her daughter performing together. We have no choice but to STAN. #SuperBowl

People were shook by how great Emme sounded.

Me when Emme came on the screen #SuperBowlLIV

And they couldn't believe how much she owned it.

JLo' daughter has pipes! I was so freaked for her! So brave Emme!!! Omg! You were amazing! So excited for whats to come for YOU little momma! 🥰 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #SuperBowl

Let’s not forget how amazing @jlo’s daughter Emme was. How aspiring to see such a young girl on stage in front of millions of viewers kill it. Bravo!!! Insanely talented like both her parents. #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl

The girl power was pretty impressive.

I’m loving this halftime show.... and is that @JLo’s daughter singing?!!! So much girl power on one stage with JLO & @shakira🤍🤎

Teacher: What did you do this weekend? JLo’s Daughter: nothing much, just performed at the super bowl #PepsiHalftime

Lopez has showed off her daughter's singing abilities online before, asking her to sing in a video posted on YouTube.

Emme sang Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You."

