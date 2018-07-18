People Are Salivating Over This Statue Of An Open-Shirted Jeff Goldblum In London
"Now I see him, he's the most beautiful thing I ever saw. "
A TV station has erected a huge statue of open-shirted Jeff Goldblum near the Tower Bridge in London, and people honestly didn't know they could feel this way about a statue.
The brains behind the statue dubbed #JurassicJeff, NOWTV, said on Twitter the statue is in honor of the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park, which the iconic statue was modeled after.
Here's the photo they were emulating, as if you had forgotten.
There's also some fun facts surrounding him.
But the statue had people feeling things.
Is this love?
Hello hello.
"With the love of my life."
Stay calm, everyone!
-
