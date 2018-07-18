BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Salivating Over This Statue Of An Open-Shirted Jeff Goldblum In London

news

People Are Salivating Over This Statue Of An Open-Shirted Jeff Goldblum In London

"Now I see him, he's the most beautiful thing I ever saw. "

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 18, 2018, at 4:46 p.m. ET

Posted on July 18, 2018, at 4:46 p.m. ET

A TV station has erected a huge statue of open-shirted Jeff Goldblum near the Tower Bridge in London, and people honestly didn't know they could feel this way about a statue.

I see there's 25ft statue of Jeff Goldblum by Tower Bridge just now
Alan White @aljwhite

I see there's 25ft statue of Jeff Goldblum by Tower Bridge just now

Reply Retweet Favorite

The brains behind the statue dubbed #JurassicJeff, NOWTV, said on Twitter the statue is in honor of the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park, which the iconic statue was modeled after.

25 years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born 🦕🦖 A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff 😲🤣 #JurassicPark https://t.co/8yFZY5AtCU
NOW TV @NOWTV

25 years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born 🦕🦖 A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff 😲🤣 #JurassicPark https://t.co/8yFZY5AtCU

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's the photo they were emulating, as if you had forgotten.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of JURASSIC PARK's premiere in the U.K., streaming service @NOWTV unveiled a statue of Jeff Goldblum in London's Potters Field. https://t.co/hTFNKURMZM
Dave Quinn @NineDaves

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of JURASSIC PARK's premiere in the U.K., streaming service @NOWTV unveiled a statue of Jeff Goldblum in London's Potters Field. https://t.co/hTFNKURMZM

Reply Retweet Favorite

There's also some fun facts surrounding him.

That’s a LOT of tea bags 😂 #FunFact #JurassicJeff
NOW TV @NOWTV

That’s a LOT of tea bags 😂 #FunFact #JurassicJeff

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

But the statue had people feeling things.

Omg an effigy of my fav person ever @nowtv #JurassicJeff @jeffgoldblum
Shannon Marie Harmon @shazzah_harm

Omg an effigy of my fav person ever @nowtv #JurassicJeff @jeffgoldblum

Reply Retweet Favorite

Is this love?

Jurassic Jeff is my new favourite thing! 😍 #jurassicjeff @jeffreygoldbIum
Lene Padda @Lene12622

Jurassic Jeff is my new favourite thing! 😍 #jurassicjeff @jeffreygoldbIum

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hello hello.

Oh MY! #JurassicJeff @NOWTV
Tracy King @tkingdot

Oh MY! #JurassicJeff @NOWTV

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Now I see him, he's the most beautiful thing I ever saw. "

Now I see him, he's the most beautiful thing I ever saw. #jurassicjeff @NOWTV
Meganium @megnaan

Now I see him, he's the most beautiful thing I ever saw. #jurassicjeff @NOWTV

Reply Retweet Favorite

"With the love of my life."

With the love of my life #JurassicJeff and The Scientist! ❤️ 😉
👄T E E Z Y 👄 @TeezyPrizzle

With the love of my life #JurassicJeff and The Scientist! ❤️ 😉

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stay calm, everyone!

I had to ask an official to take this for me. I have no regrets. Now to learn some music with him right in my eyeline spurring me on #jurassicjeff #rncmontour https://t.co/Q97WbZCGMa
Eleanor @eleanorjf

I had to ask an official to take this for me. I have no regrets. Now to learn some music with him right in my eyeline spurring me on #jurassicjeff #rncmontour https://t.co/Q97WbZCGMa

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT