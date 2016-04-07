This Dad's Video Of Shape-Shifting Train Tracks Is Seriously Weird

My toddler's train track is freaking me out right now. What is going on here?!

When Blank-Settle stacked the tracks on top of each other, the tracks appeared to be the same size.

But when he lined them up next to each other, one of the tracks seemed much longer than the other.

@MarcSettle Good ol' Jastrow Illusion. :) You didn't line up the same corners below each other so the lower one's further to the right.

But it turns out that the freaky illusion has an easy explanation. As some people pointed out, the phenomenon is called the "Jastrow illusion."

"The fact that the shorter side of one figure is next to the longer side of the other somehow tricks the brain into perceiving one shape as longer and the other as shorter, although it is unclear exactly why this is so," according to the encyclopedia.