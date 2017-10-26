Why is she doing a photo shoot by herself?

Julissa told BuzzFeed News that Austin is planning on heading into law enforcement once he gets out of the military.

Julissa and Austin are a couple from South Texas. Julissa is a student studying to be an aesthetician and her partner is currently serving in the Army.

Julissa said she wanted to make sure she had some photos with Austin in uniform before he gets out of the Army.

Last Friday, the couple headed out to an open field with some beautiful trees to shoot some couple's photos.