People Either Love Or Hate These Hurricane-Themed Cakes Publix Has Made For Florida Residents

"The most Florida thing ever."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on September 8, 2017, at 1:44 p.m. ET

Florida residents are bracing for Hurricane Irma, which is expected to hit on Saturday. In true Floridian spirit, the state's beloved grocery store Publix is marking the occasion by creating Irma-themed cakes.

Update: went and got my own cake 🤷🏻‍♀️ #publix #hurricaneirma
Kelly Rae Shook @earthto_kshook

Many Floridians are sharing the creative creations from the grocery store on Twitter, as they grab supplies.

Nothing screams Florida louder than this Publix cake #badadvise
Emily Ball @emilygk4life

Some were super detailed.

The most florida thing ever: a hurricane cake from @Publix #HurricaneIrma #Irmageddon #hunkerdown
Alt_Mom @judihayes

While others took a softer approach.

My family is hunkering down in Polk County for #Irma. On the list of supplies? Batteries, water + this cake from… https://t.co/dc44YqMeGp
Merris Badcock @MerrisBadcock

Many people called the cakes "the most Florida thing ever."

My mom is a cake decorator at @Publix &amp; said she made "go away irma" cakes today 😂🌪🎂
Emily Gell @emilybaby119

And really wanted one for themselves.

Low key pretty upset I missed out on Publix hurricane cookie cake tonight during my prep grocery shopping trip 😡
Nathalie Franco @natsfran

"This cake from a Publix in Jacksonville is saying what we're all thinking," one person wrote.

This cake from a Publix in Jacksonville is saying what we're all thinking. #Irma #HurricaneIrma
Bryan Johnson @BryanJohnson__

Some said it was the perfect example of Florida resilience.

FL Gov: Evacuate while you still can! @Publix : We made #cake! #hurricaneirma2017 #onlyinflorida #floridalife
Leigh @ELA_LGray

But others questioned if the cake was "in good taste."

In good taste? Available @Publix in Plantation. (📷: @andyacr)
Andy Slater @AndySlater

Some said they didn't think it was that cool.

@Publix maybe a hurricane themed cake wasn't such a good idea?
Kristen Rodriguez @KristenMR

"Might be ok if it wasn't a cat 4 storm that will kill people," said one person.

@AndySlater @Publix @andyacr Might be ok if it wasn't a cat 4 storm that will kill people.
dude man @vinyldude82

Many defended the cakes, though. "This is great. We all need a sense of humor during these stressful times."

@AndySlater @Publix @andyacr @publixhelps this is great. We all need a sense of humor during these stressful times. Kudos to the bakery.
Don Price @Orlando_Sexton

Publix didn't return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but has acknowledged the cakes on Twitter.

@Julie_J_Adams Thanks Julie! We try to keep things on the sweeter side! ^JC
Publix @Publix

"See what we did there..." they wrote.

@Cuckoo4Koekkoek See what we did there.... 😜 ^JC
Publix @Publix

