People Either Love Or Hate These Hurricane-Themed Cakes Publix Has Made For Florida Residents
"The most Florida thing ever."
Florida residents are bracing for Hurricane Irma, which is expected to hit on Saturday. In true Floridian spirit, the state's beloved grocery store Publix is marking the occasion by creating Irma-themed cakes.
Many Floridians are sharing the creative creations from the grocery store on Twitter, as they grab supplies.
Some were super detailed.
While others took a softer approach.
Many people called the cakes "the most Florida thing ever."
And really wanted one for themselves.
"This cake from a Publix in Jacksonville is saying what we're all thinking," one person wrote.
Some said it was the perfect example of Florida resilience.
But others questioned if the cake was "in good taste."
Some said they didn't think it was that cool.
"Might be ok if it wasn't a cat 4 storm that will kill people," said one person.
Many defended the cakes, though. "This is great. We all need a sense of humor during these stressful times."
Publix didn't return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but has acknowledged the cakes on Twitter.
"See what we did there..." they wrote.
