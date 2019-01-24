These Two Instagram "Dick Runners" Are Embroiled In A Cock Fight Over Their Art

“I think we should have a dick run-off — a dickathlon.”

This is Claire Wyckoff, a comedian and writer in Los Angeles. In her free time, Wyckoff likes to run. Claire Wyckoff

Actually, Wyckoff doesn't just run. She dick runs. I'd explain it, but it's kind of self-explanatory. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @og_dick_run_claire

OK, if you're curious (I was), Wyckoff goes out for jogs, and creates a route that looks like a penis on her Nike running app. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @og_dick_run_claire

She told BuzzFeed News it is actually quite complicated to get the perfect phallic shape. She first looks at a map before heading out for her jogs, saying she starts by trying to find a set of balls. Once she looks at a map, "dicks kind of pop out everywhere," she said. “I'm using the Nike+ app for the opposite of what it is intended for," she said.

Since posting her first dick run in June of 2014 on her Instagram, Wyckoff has posted many other versions. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @og_dick_run_claire

Wyckoff said mapping these runs kept her entertained while exercising. “It sure beats listening to a podcast or a playlist," she said. She even went viral for it. Back in 2014, Wyckoff's drawings were featured in Refinery29 and HuffPost, among others.

However, this week, Wyckoff has become embroiled in a cock fight with another "dick runner," who is also named Claire. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @dick_run_claire

This Claire goes by "dick_run_claire" on Instagram. She has amassed over 40,000 Instagram followers by posting her phallic run routes since 2017. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

And recently, this Claire went viral. Vice

After being profiled in an article by Vice, Claire was featured in other online publications as a dick-running star. She told Vice she ran her first dick in 2015 on accident, and kept it going for fun. “I love looking for dick run routes,” she told Vice. “I feel like I should be on My Strange Addiction now that I’ve heard how that sounds… But honestly, I just love running: it’s my favorite way to get a workout in—and drawing a giant dick across a town is really just a bonus.”

These interviews did NOT sit well with Wyckoff, who told BuzzFeed News she felt the other Claire was stealing her idea. .@ladbible @jakesmassey You wrote an article about "Dick Run Claire". I'm Dick Run Claire. Fake DRC follows me (proof attached), and is taking my ideas. You guys are promoting plagarism. How about an article, instead, on the Dickrun Claire Wars? https://t.co/w3iRH1G3f3

Wyckoff said the other Claire follows her and has commented to her in the past. “She did a hand job run, and I was like, bitch, you stole my hand job!" Wyckoff said. Wyckoff said she thinks it is even more confusing they have the same name. She insisted the issue is serious to her, because she works in a creative field. “It feels like somebody is stealing my idea," she said.

Now, Wyckoff has been taking to her Instagram story to reclaim her title as the Original Claire Dick Runner. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @og_dick_run_claire