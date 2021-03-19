The Next Big Thing On Instagram Is Influencers Launching Pay-To-Follow Private Accounts

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

Among people who create content, a trend has been emerging for the past few years. Journalists, columnists, and writers have grown tired of the upheaval in the media landscape, with layoffs, budget cuts, and entire publications vanishing as ad revenue has dried up (some, particularly of a right-wing persuasion, have also grown tired of editors, but that’s a newsletter for another day). Podcasters have realized their vast audiences can provide more revenue than a HelloFresh ad or being bought by a podcast network or radio station ever could. Content creators, artists, and anyone in a creative field tired of working for “the man” have turned directly to their patrons for support, with great success.



This year especially has seen a huge rise in the number of creatives, journalists, podcasters, and writers turning to platforms like Patreon and Substack to host their work, allowing their supporters to pay them directly for content they enjoy. Now, the next group to follow this model could be influencers.

There have already been some shifting tides over the past several months in how influencers are seeking to connect with their audiences. Many longtime influencers started out as bloggers, but as that medium fell out of fashion, Instagram increasingly became the place to both connect with followers and make money. Some newer influencers barely ever blogged, instead hosting a landing page for their business on a website and doing a majority of their content creation on Instagram.

However, hosting your entire business on Instagram has major downsides. When an influencer is primarily living on Instagram, they are at the mercy of the app, its algorithm, and policy changes. The company has the power to delete any account for any reason, which would be ruinous for an influencer who built their platform solely on the app. They need to have more control over their business.

So influencers have slowly started to diversify. I have noticed a huge swell in newsletters from influencers over the past few months, with many urging followers to sign up for content they won’t get on the app. Some influencers are getting back into blogging as well. Now, some are going a step further, launching Patreon-like paid Instagram accounts for devoted fans.

One influencer, Ashley Kane Harper, who focuses on lifestyle and home design, launched her private account, Ashley Kane Studio, this week. She told fans that for $40 a year, they would get access to a private Instagram account where she would provide exclusive content. Ashley declined to be interviewed for this newsletter.