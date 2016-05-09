This Couple Created Hilarious Photos To "Announce" Their Infertility

"We spent all the dough...still no bun in the oven."

This is Spencer and Whitney Blake, proud parents of two little boys, from Idaho.

The couple's road to parenthood wasn't easy, they told BuzzFeed News. After trying for a baby for about a year, they were diagnosed with "unexplained infertility."

So they embarked on a long journey of trying fertility treatments. After three years, they decided to consider adoption to expand their family.

"We both pretty quickly felt a lot of peace with the decision to finally draw a curtain on fertility treatments and focus our attention on growing our family through adoption," the pair told BuzzFeed News via email.

In 2012, they adopted their first son, and adopted another boy in 2014.

"Those boys are our greatest adventure," the pair wrote.

The couple began blogging about their experience with adoption at the suggestion of their agency, and has continued to post updates to inspire other families.

"We share our experience with adoption, particularly open adoption, because we want people to know that it's not something strange, uncommon, or scary," the pair wrote. "It's beautiful."