This 15-Year-Old's Facebook Diss Against Her Older Brother Is Savage AF

This is 20-year-old Enok Kamuanga and his 15-year-old sister Eunice. Kamuanga told BuzzFeed News he and his sis are really close, but recently he did her wrong. Enok Kamuanga

Kamuanga, who is from Bolton, England, said his sister had given him some money to buy her something on eBay. "However, I didn't. I kept the money instead," he said.

Eunice decided to let her brother know how she felt...in the form of a Facebook diss. She cropped him out of a photo, made it her profile picture, and wrote, "Got to crop the fake people out of your life." Enok Kamuanga

Kamuanga said he was confused at first. "I asked her what I initially did and then I realized that I still had her money," he said. He added that his sister was actually mad, but also "saw the funny side."

Kamuanga was so impressed by his sister's diss, he shared it on Twitter. It soon got the approval of thousands. My sister cropped me out of her profile picture with this caption 😤😤😤

Some people thought it was ice cold. @enokkamuanga damn!! your own sister.

While others thought it was "savage." @enokkamuanga savage 😂😂

Kamuanga said he thought his tweet was funny, but he didn't expect it to be so popular. He said he now has to make up with his sister. "Guess I need to do her order quick," he said.