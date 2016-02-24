A 25-Year-Old And Her Mom Look Like Identical Twins In These Photos

A 25-year-old has a lot of people on the internet doing a double take after she posted a photo of herself with a photo of her mom at the same age, and they look identical.

Shaylyn Gibson is from Massachusetts but is currently living in Italy, she told BuzzFeed News.

Gibson said her sister had sent her a few old photos last week, but when she opened one of them she noticed something hilarious.

"When my sister sent me that photo I had a good laugh because at the time I wearing the exact same thing, so I took a photo from the same angle and thought the result was pretty good," she said.