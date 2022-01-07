Netflix’s “Hype House” Is So Sad

In a scene from Netflix’s new reality show Hype House, 22-year-old Tommy Petrou, the de facto leader of the eponymous TikTok content collaborative, calls a meeting to discuss the members’ lack of hustle.



When they gather — there are maybe 10 or so members — he looks around the room and wonders how the group got so small.

“Everyone else got too famous,” one says with a laugh.

This line encapsulates the central tension of Hype House, which manages to somehow make being young, rich, and famous in Los Angeles seem horribly depressing. The members of the Hype House, who are all in their late teens and early 20s, live together in a mansion and create content for TikTok as a collective under the assumption that bringing more creators together will make their videos more dynamic and interesting.

No one in the house, though, seems to be enjoying themselves. Throughout the show’s eight episodes, the members of the house are palpably distressed, consumed with the need to succeed while watching their peers soar to heights they know they might not achieve.

Even Chase “Lil Huddy” Hudson, a founding member who has become a breakout star, is stressed. Credited with helping to start an emo revival among Gen Z, Hudson was signed by Interscope Records, and here he seems to realize he needs to leave his old friends behind to advance his music career. Hudson approaches this dilemma with the awkwardness of a first-year college student trying to dump his high school girlfriend during Thanksgiving break. It’s clear he wants to move on — he has moved out of the Hype House into his own mansion — but he’s very aware that his clout was a major factor in the group’s success. Without him, what do they have?

“Chase is the person who made the Hype House what it was. Because he's not here, everything in this brand falls on me,” Petrou remarks in one scene, noting in another that Hudson could lift any member to new heights by just posting them on his page every once in a while, but doesn’t.

The Hype House was started in late 2019 by Hudson and Petrou and at one point counted bonafide TikTok sensations like the D'Amelio sisters (Charli appears briefly in the series, but isn’t interviewed) and Addison Rae among its ranks. Today, though, many of the stars have moved on, leaving Petrou to lead a stable of less experienced and less famous creators. “Less famous” is all relative; everyone in the house has millions of followers on TikTok, but the remaining team does not enjoy the same recognition as its superstar alumni.

“We were like a family… it was so much fun just creating content every day, and now times have changed,” Petrou laments, interspersed with nostalgic clips of old Hype House videos.

This is a problem for Petrou, who is trying to keep the Hype House afloat financially. He’s having trouble motivating his posse of mostly indistinguishable white dudebros to contribute to the house’s bottom line (one scene cuts from Petrou lecturing the group about their laziness to a shot of one member throwing a potted plant at another’s sleeping form).

While Petrou frets to the camera about working 10- to 12-hour days to fulfill the group’s brand partnership deals, which pay for everything in the house, members like Connor Yates, 23, and Michael Sanzone, 19, lounge around acting like, well, young people who have no adult supervision and very little responsibility. “I’m so bored!” Yates complains.



Ironically, the interesting thing about the majority of the Hype House members, considering their popularity, is how boring they are to watch. The majority are so unmemorable that I couldn’t name most of them, and very few outside of Hudson and Petrou have a storyline over the course of eight episodes. They all blend together, a mass of white, good-looking young people lounging around the house, eating snacks in sweatpants, and occasionally doing pranks or generic dances on TikTok.

Larray, a YouTuber and semi-involved Hype House member, explains in one scene why he no longer goes to the house as much. “The vibes don’t hit,” he says.

Larray and fellow YouTube star Nikita Dragun (who is friends with many of the members) are by far the most watchable cast members, which is odd because Dragun’s not actually in the Hype House and neither of them found fame primarily on TikTok. They’re so peripheral to the collective that you have to wonder if production brought them in to make up for the dull Hype House crew (they are also, notably, the only POC on the show).

The YouTubers could certainly carry a show by themselves. Dragun is compelling (that’s how she became so famous!), but it often feels like she’s on a totally different show. She discusses the ins and outs of running her makeup line, which she developed after failing to find products she wanted as a trans woman, and drives around Los Angeles in her fuschia sports car complaining about Trisha Paytas attacking her on Twitter. I could have watched hours more of just that. But this is Hype House — she eventually has to drag herself back there to do things with the crew. She gets the boys into makeup and heels, and though it’s not as entertaining as watching her cut loose, it’s a reprieve from the monotony of the uninspired TikTokers.