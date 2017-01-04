BuzzFeed News

The Best New Meme Of 2017 Are These Absurd Hollywood Sign Pranks

"Carly Rae Jepsen Deserved A Grammy"

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on January 4, 2017, at 11:57 a.m. ET

ICYMI, some prankster changed the Hollywood sign on New Year's Eve to read "Hollyweed."

A spokesperson for the Hollywood Sign Trust told BuzzFeed News they thought the prank was "ambitious."

But now for some reason, "changing" the Hollywood sign has become a huge and weird meme.

Some people got political.

Some supported their favorite artists.

The sign is a stan I guess.

Those are some devoted fans.

Others spoke out about important issues.

The world needs to know.

This is important AF.

Others got personal.

Or asked the important questions.

In conclusion: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

