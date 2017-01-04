The Best New Meme Of 2017 Are These Absurd Hollywood Sign Pranks
"Carly Rae Jepsen Deserved A Grammy"
ICYMI, some prankster changed the Hollywood sign on New Year's Eve to read "Hollyweed."
A spokesperson for the Hollywood Sign Trust told BuzzFeed News they thought the prank was "ambitious."
But now for some reason, "changing" the Hollywood sign has become a huge and weird meme.
Some people got political.
Some supported their favorite artists.
The sign is a stan I guess.
Those are some devoted fans.
Others spoke out about important issues.
The world needs to know.
This is important AF.
Others got personal.
Or asked the important questions.
In conclusion: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
