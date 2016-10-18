A Naked Statue Of Hillary Clinton Erected In NYC Really Pissed People Off

They literally smashed it to the ground and started beating it.

A naked Hillary Clinton statue erected in NYC so enraged passersby that people eventually knocked it to the ground.

The statue that depicts Clinton being kissed on the naked breast by a man appeared in the Financial District on Tuesday morning. Some amused residents shared it on Instagram with the commentary "#morningcommute #lovenyc."

The man on the statue is meant to be a banker, the New York Daily News reported, and Clinton is seen with hooves for feet.

However, some New Yorkers were enraged by the statue. One woman even pushed it to the ground, and another kicked it on its head.

The woman who initially toppled the statue, who said her name was Nancy, tearfully told the New York Daily News the statue was offensive.

“To put something up like this in front of my workplace... I shouldn’t have to see this,” she said.