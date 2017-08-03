BuzzFeed News

People Are Wondering Who Could Actually Walk In These New High-Heel Skates

"Does saint laurent want to send ppl to the hospital or to the damn grave."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on August 3, 2017, at 1:09 p.m. ET

Do you ever feel like roller-skating to work but want to maintain your high-fashion look? Well now you can with Saint Laurent's just-introduced roller-skate stilettos.

Amy Odell @amyodell

For the busy woman just trying to have it all.

The high-class heelies, called the Anja 100 Patch Pop Pump Roller stilettos, are part of the designer's fall/winter collection and retail for a cool $2,368, Marie Claire reported.

They are only sold in stores, but some lucky celebs — like Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie — have already snagged them.

When photos of the shoes began circulating on social media, some people thought they were total goals.

Jvalentyn @WearToStare

Gotta love these #YSL #rollerpumps 💖✨💖

But others were like, um, what?

Lucinda Kingham @LucindaKingham

Um, this does not look safe 🤔

They questioned who actually would buy, and skate, in these, or who actually COULD.

Mikki Kendall @Karnythia

These are shoes for people who never need to walk anywhere

"This is my worst nightmare and it has come to life," said one person.

Angelz @Marciwhatsgood

This is my worst nightmare and it has come to life

Others joked the shoes were perfect for fall...ing on your face.

karen from finance @lilasianthiccie

Hahaaaaa.... stiletto roller skates.... for FAAAALLLL... get it? For FALL

"Does saint laurent want to send ppl to the hospital or to the damn grave," said another person.

grace @pradivision

how does one roller skate with STILETTO rollerskates,,, does saint laurent want to send ppl to the hospital or to the damn grave

Other people, though, were like, yes.

NathanPhoto @NathanPhotoMcr

Good morning could do with some #ysl roller skates, how do you think they'd go down at the skatepark?

These could be an asset for so many people!

ScarTit OlWhore'a @Bat_MaaM

@Karnythia these would actually work for the hoe on the go. Trick on the other side of town &amp; can't get a cab....go go roller skates!

"Stiletto skates are perfect for your next black tie roller disco."

Bob Smith Sr. @BobbySmitty3

Stiletto skates are perfect for your next black tie roller disco

The skates are actually not YSL's first foray in rolling fashion. They also have stiletto-heelie boots.

And normal heelies, for girls and guys!

