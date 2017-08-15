Parents Have Officially Found Their Kids On Venmo And No One Is Safe
"He just requested $50 for '2001 tee ball registration fee.'"
Attention, everyone. An epidemic is sweeping across the nation. Parents are discovering Venmo, and the trolling and scolding is growing wildly out of hand.
Unsuspecting kids are being caught by parents making some ~scandalous~ transactions, and it's not that pretty.
What, mom, its just a purchase of an artisan butt plug!
Stop buying drugs with Venmo!
Some parents got the app, and were a little confused.
Like poor Gina's mom, who thought she was just constantly begging for money using the app.
Other moms were sending money, but did NOT want to send the wrong impression.
But mostly, parents are using the app to troll, and it's honestly devastating. Like this dad, who "requested $50 for '2001 tee ball registration fee.'"
Or this one, who wants $4,000 for being "annoying."
I guess it's time for kids to pay up?
This is just wrong.
Other moms are realizing they now have a foolproof way of getting all those "loans" back.
"Get a summer job, please!"
Mom now knows where her funds are REALLY going.
And she is here and ready to drag.
It's really messed up, honestly.
However, some moms are using their new powers for good.
This is just way too pure.
Hey teens, just think of it as a new way mom can take care of you! And no, this mom didn't mean that kind of stoned...
Happy spending, parents!
