This Dude Trolled A Whole College Class All Semester And He Doesn't Even Go To Their School

Well, that's one way to procrastinate.

By Stephanie McNeal

Last updated on December 6, 2017, at 8:51 a.m. ET

Posted on December 5, 2017, at 6:31 p.m. ET

Cheslee Morgan is a 20-year-old junior at Texas A&M University studying environmental geoscience. She just wrapped up a class called "US environmental regulations."

Morgan told BuzzFeed News the class was pretty big, and filled the whole lecture hall during tests. However, she didn&#x27;t actually have to go to the lectures. She was in the &quot;online&quot; section, which did all parts of the class remotely except for the tests. (Yes, this is apparently a thing now and I&#x27;m jealous too.)Another thing that&#x27;s ~happening~ on college campuses now is students create a GroupMe for each class to share notes, homework, and study advice. Morgan said usually someone will start it, and you get an email to sign up.
The GroupMe for US environmental regulations — BESC 367 to the registrar — went along for the semester, with students sharing typical class materials with each other.

There was one student who seemed to REALLY love the chat. Morgan said throughout the semester, a kid named Tim Van Gorder kept writing random things in the GroupMe. These ranged from enthusiastic commentary on the class...

He also wrote some things that made Morgan and other students go, WTF? Like this "confession."

Cheslee Morgan
Um, OK?

Or how about this one, where he seemed really into figuring out who he "sat next to" in the class.

He also just did some straight-up trolling.

As the class wrapped up last week, Van Gorder wrote one final weird comment: "Has anyone ever joined a random GroupMe for a random class in a completely different college?"

Yep, Van Gorder had been trolling them all semester. He isn't in the class, and doesn't even go to their college.

It made Morgan laugh, so she shared it on Twitter. People gave props to Tim for his long-haul troll.

People appreciated his commitment.

Her post got so big, it made its way back to someone who claims to be "Tim" himself.

The account user didn't get back to us for comment.

And the school even chimed in.

Tim: the hero BESC 367 didn't know it needed.

