Cheslee Morgan

Morgan told BuzzFeed News the class was pretty big, and filled the whole lecture hall during tests. However, she didn't actually have to go to the lectures.

She was in the "online" section, which did all parts of the class remotely except for the tests. (Yes, this is apparently a thing now and I'm jealous too.)

Another thing that's ~happening~ on college campuses now is students create a GroupMe for each class to share notes, homework, and study advice.

Morgan said usually someone will start it, and you get an email to sign up.