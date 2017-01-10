President Obama Was Just A Groomsman In His Friend's Wedding

"That bachelor party had to be lit."

President Obama took a break from finishing up his presidential duties last weekend by serving as a groomsman in the wedding of his aide.

Marvin Nicholson, a personal aide to the president, married Helen Pajcic in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday.

Nicholson also plans the president's trips and frequently plays golf with him, the Washington Post reported.

Additionally, Pajcic worked in the president's administration for a while and the couple worked on the 2008 campaign, the newspaper reported.