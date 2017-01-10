President Obama Was Just A Groomsman In His Friend's Wedding
President Obama took a break from finishing up his presidential duties last weekend by serving as a groomsman in the wedding of his aide.
Marvin Nicholson, a personal aide to the president, married Helen Pajcic in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday.
Nicholson also plans the president's trips and frequently plays golf with him, the Washington Post reported.
Additionally, Pajcic worked in the president's administration for a while and the couple worked on the 2008 campaign, the newspaper reported.
Obama wasn't the only big-time name included in the wedding: Secretary of State John Kerry was the officiant.
Nicholson also worked for Kerry as a personal aide when Kerry ran for president in 2004.
The black-tie wedding was closed to the public, the Washington Post reported. But that didn't stop photos from circulating on social media, where a lot of people said they thought it was awesome.
Many called it #WeddingGoals.
"That bachelor party had to be lit," one person said.
Here comes the POTUS!
