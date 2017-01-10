BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

President Obama Was Just A Groomsman In His Friend's Wedding

news

President Obama Was Just A Groomsman In His Friend's Wedding

"That bachelor party had to be lit."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 10, 2017, at 12:49 p.m. ET

President Obama took a break from finishing up his presidential duties last weekend by serving as a groomsman in the wedding of his aide.

President Obama Was One Dapper Groomsman At His Aide's Wedding - Huffington Post https://t.co/cPPzAsrVDq via #hng… https://t.co/eYYMYpeZos
Trip Trundle @TripTrundle

President Obama Was One Dapper Groomsman At His Aide's Wedding - Huffington Post https://t.co/cPPzAsrVDq via #hng… https://t.co/eYYMYpeZos

Reply Retweet Favorite

Marvin Nicholson, a personal aide to the president, married Helen Pajcic in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday.

Nicholson also plans the president's trips and frequently plays golf with him, the Washington Post reported.

Additionally, Pajcic worked in the president's administration for a while and the couple worked on the 2008 campaign, the newspaper reported.

Obama wasn't the only big-time name included in the wedding: Secretary of State John Kerry was the officiant.

President Obama was a groomsman last night in Jacksonville. John Kerry officiated. The bride and groom had some BIG… https://t.co/KERUqQqYO9
Steven Dial @StevenDialTV

President Obama was a groomsman last night in Jacksonville. John Kerry officiated. The bride and groom had some BIG… https://t.co/KERUqQqYO9

Reply Retweet Favorite

Nicholson also worked for Kerry as a personal aide when Kerry ran for president in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

The black-tie wedding was closed to the public, the Washington Post reported. But that didn't stop photos from circulating on social media, where a lot of people said they thought it was awesome.

WOW! It's great when your boss (President Obama) agrees to be a groomsman! #celtic #wedding #music #DC #VA #MD https://t.co/bj40k9Pbo1
Celtic Wedding Music @CelticSkylark

WOW! It's great when your boss (President Obama) agrees to be a groomsman! #celtic #wedding #music #DC #VA #MD https://t.co/bj40k9Pbo1

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many called it #WeddingGoals.

#weddinggoals President Obama was one dapper groomsman at his aide's wedding https://t.co/ESudey4OxB # via @HPLifestyle
A man called Mo @BougieStruggle

#weddinggoals President Obama was one dapper groomsman at his aide's wedding https://t.co/ESudey4OxB # via @HPLifestyle

Reply Retweet Favorite

"That bachelor party had to be lit," one person said.

President Obama was a groomsman over the weekend. That bachelor party had to be lit.
Jessie Karangu 🇰🇪 @JMKTV

President Obama was a groomsman over the weekend. That bachelor party had to be lit.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here comes the POTUS!

Just an ordinary wedding? Look more closely. That's John Kerry officiating, and President Obama as a groomsman.
Mike Sington @MikeSington

Just an ordinary wedding? Look more closely. That's John Kerry officiating, and President Obama as a groomsman.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT