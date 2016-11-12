People Love This Dad's Clapback At His Teen For Being Upset Over A Boy

This is Daleynee, a high school junior who is the oldest of four children.

The teenager told BuzzFeed News that her dad is a goofy guy who is always trying to make her family laugh.

"We are always playing around," she said. "My mom gets mad at times because she thinks he can never be serious, but that's something I love about him. There's never a dull moment."

She added that her dad is young, so he always tries to be up on the trends.

"He tries so hard to be hip, that's probably the funniest thing about him," she said. "Also the worst because I can't get away with much since he's so updated on everything."