BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Whose Birthday Is Election Day Are Pretty Pissed About The Whole Thing

news

People Whose Birthday Is Election Day Are Pretty Pissed About The Whole Thing

"My birthday is going to ruin America."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 10:16 a.m. ET

A bunch of people had a pretty crappy realization at some point this year: the election is falling on their birthday.

I just found out election day is my birthday 🙁
Kangaroo Jak @Kangaroo_Jak

I just found out election day is my birthday 🙁

Reply Retweet Favorite

And tbh, they just don't think that's fair at all.

Tomorrow is my birthday but it's also Election Day
Nikki @kidrauhlspizzas

Tomorrow is my birthday but it's also Election Day

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people said it's totally taking the wind out of their sails.

Election day (And my birthday) tomorrow...yay!
S @tehblindeagle10

Election day (And my birthday) tomorrow...yay!

Reply Retweet Favorite

While others are worried they'll barely get any play.

Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

Will anyone care?

Twitter: @_ShakeThat_ASH

This totally blows.

I feel strong feelings about my birthday on Election Day...
Joe Liebersbach @joepaull77

I feel strong feelings about my birthday on Election Day...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others said people have been giving them grief for awhile.

Twitter: @koptnei

And a lot of them turned to sarcasm to cope.

Twitter: @vkelley2427
ADVERTISEMENT

"My birthday is going to ruin America."

Twitter: @kyra_blackman

Though some Nov. 8 babies had a more cheery take on the whole thing.

Twitter: @hamburgerhalsey

We should all be more like Sadie.

Twitter: @Sadiematee

"I'm not going to let this election overshadow that it's my birthday tomorrow Nope!!"

Twitter: @CNiicolle

We will pour one out for you, Nov. 8 babies.

G-stockstudio / Getty Images

H/t: Matt Graves.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT