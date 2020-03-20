Hannah Brown And Tyler Cameron From "The Bachelorette" Are Hanging Out And It's Saving Everyone

"If Hannah B and Tyler C do NOT come out of quarantine dating and in love I will simply pass away."

Yeah, the world sucks, we can't go outside, etc. But don't fear Bachelorette fans because...

Everyone's favorite couple from The Bachelorette had seemed to go their separate ways after briefly rekindling their romance when Hannah broke up with her final choice, Jed Wyatt. However, suddenly last weekend, Hannah went to go visit Tyler in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Tyler picking Hannah up at the airport.

Tyler C picking up Hannah from the airport just saved #BachelorNation from the wreck of a season we just watched and restored our faith in love all in one video 🥰 #WeStan

Since the two split, both have experienced extremely hard times in their personal lives. Last month, Tyler's mom died unexpectedly after a brain aneurysm.

That same week, Hannah's younger brother Patrick overdosed. He is now recovering in a treatment center. Some fans speculated that the two reconnected after dealing with these personal stressors, as Hannah reportedly attended Tyler's mom's funeral. But whatever is going on, these two and some friends are now quarantined together, and the content is flowing.

Hands up if these pics of Hannah and Tyler made your day better

They have been working out together...

Social distancing at the beach...

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown Play Volleyball, Hit the Beach with Friends https://t.co/9sZQW3oYK9

And posting TikToks with their friends under the name "The Quarantine Crew."



Included in the crew are Tyler's brother Ryan, who is also posting pics with Hannah...

...and Tyler's best friend, Matt James, who openly criticized Hannah on social media after she dumped Tyler on the show. But it seems like they have reconciled.

Their friends are also posting jokes about The Bachelorette as Tyler and Hannah look on...

Including a "flip the switch" video with the caption: "BREAKING: Tyler finally got into Hannah’s pants."

WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN???

For fans who have been rooting for these two to get back together all along, following Hannah and Tyler's possible rekindling is basically getting them through this.

If Hannah B and Tyler C do NOT come out of quarantine dating and in love I will simply pass away

Hannah & Tyler C back together means all is right in the world again...I mean besides this pandemic

WE NEED THIS, OK.

The only thing getting me through this quarantine is Hannah & Tyler 🥺🥺🥺

So Hannah B is in Florida with Tyler C for the second time in a week. Maybe we’ll finally get the ending we all wanted #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette

If 2020 could give us ONE thing, can it please just bring Tyler C and Hannah B together again?! https://t.co/BZwq8SAa72

hannah b & tyler c being back together again is the one beacon of shining light through this crisis like yes hannah dumped on live television and tyler banged gigi hadid but they called it a draw and are now being weird and hot and filming tik toks





if hannah b & tyler c get married, it’s going to be the american equivalent of the royal wedding https://t.co/eJFXNONq1h

the only thing helping me sleep at night is knowing hannah b and tyler c are quarantining together





Hannah B & Tyler C being hot, weird, & back together again is the 1 beacon of shining light through this crisis

ABC, get on this!!!



I’d do anything to have ABC send a camera crew to capture Hannah & Tyler quarantined together. #TheBachelor

Ok but if Hannah & Tyler are quarantined together rn where is the @BachelorABC spinoff we all need?

They are all we need right now.

Listen it's none of my business if Tyler C and hannah b are gonna give it a go but if I'm stuck inside for a month I would watch them -flip houses -start a sketch troupe -amazing race but just them -martha & snoop style cooking show -DJ weddings -spend time w/dogs -newscasts

Extreme, but we dig it.

i hope they shut down domestic flights so that Hannah B has to stay in Florida with Tyler C

OK, bye, off to watch these OTP videos all day.