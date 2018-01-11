“I'm just sitting there, almost in tears, like, 'No, I'm just really dumb, I'm not a terrorist!'”

Diana Durkin is a 19-year-old from Houston. She's a sophomore at Texas Tech University, but took this past semester off to help her family recover from Hurricane Harvey. She told BuzzFeed News she's REALLY excited to go back to school next week.

Over the holidays, Diana took a trip to visit her best friend. She said she woke up late on the day she had to leave and arrived with wet hair to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.

“I love Texas Tech," she said. "I love the people, I love the school. Anytime I see someone I get really excited."

Diana explained that Texas Tech fans say "wreck em' and guns up" to each other when they see each other, and their hand symbol is a finger gun like this: 👉🏼.

Diana has always had a lot of school spirit, and was even nominated for "most spirited" in high school. So when she got to Texas Tech, she said totally embraced her new school and all their customs and traditions.

The man gave her a strange look, she said.

"It's a cool bonding thing. I tried to make eye contact with him and I throw my hand gun up."

When she was standing bored in the security line, she noticed a guy wearing a Texas Tech sweatshirt. Without thinking about it, she threw up her hand gun symbol to him.

Suddenly, she felt a tap on her shoulder. It was a TSA agent, who pulled her out of line and asked to speak to her.

The agent sternly asked for her ID and said she was pulled for making gun symbols in the airport.

"She said, 'What are you doing? You can't do that in an airport.'”

She says she was terrified, thinking to herself, "Oh my gosh, they think I'm a terrorist," and, "Oh my gosh I'm going to jail."

“I'm just sitting there, almost in tears, like, 'No, I'm just really dumb, I'm not a terrorist!'”

Diana said the ordeal felt like hours, but in reality was much shorter. She was given a full screening and pat down. She said she was panicking and even showed them her student ID to try and explain.

“Please don't send me to jail, I'm not going to survive very long in jail," she said she was thinking.