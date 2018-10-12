This Couple's "Alien"-Inspired Maternity Shoot Is So Gross And So Incredibly Fun

Todd Cameron and his wife, Nicole, have always been huge fans of dressing up and being creative.

Cameron told BuzzFeed News the pair first met on Halloween, and in the almost five years since they have had some epic costumes.

“She was an amazing zombie, and I was Ace Ventura, Pet Detective,” Cameron said. “We bonded over our love of Halloween, crafting, laughter, and silliness and haven’t looked back.”

So the couple, who live in Canada, knew they couldn’t do any old maternity shoot, especially since their baby is due in October.