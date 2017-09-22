Don't Drink Death Wish Coffee Cold Brew Unless You Have An Actual Death Wish
So far no one has actually gotten sick or died from drinking the coffee. But if you have it, you should toss it.
Death Wish Coffee is a New York–based coffee roaster that promises to deliver the "world's strongest" brew.
However, if you drink the cold brew, you may actually have a death wish. The FDA has recalled the company's 11-ounce Death Wish Nitro Cold Brew cans over botulism fears.
So far, no one has actually been sickened — or died — from drinking the coffee. But Death Wish said that if you have its cold brew, you need to toss it.
Of course, people online had some fun with what one person called the "gothest recall in agency history."
Though fans assured the company they would remain loyal.
Death Wish has promised all in-store and online customers a refund within 60 days.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.