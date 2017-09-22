BuzzFeed News

Don't Drink Death Wish Coffee Cold Brew Unless You Have An Actual Death Wish

So far no one has actually gotten sick or died from drinking the coffee. But if you have it, you should toss it.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on September 22, 2017, at 2:55 p.m. ET

Death Wish Coffee is a New York–based coffee roaster that promises to deliver the "world's strongest" brew.

"We've crafted Death Wish Coffee, the world's strongest coffee, using carefully selected, perfectly roasted coffee beans to produce a bold, highly caffeinated coffee blend," the company's website states.

However, if you drink the cold brew, you may actually have a death wish. The FDA has recalled the company's 11-ounce Death Wish Nitro Cold Brew cans over botulism fears.

Botulism is a serious type of food poisoning that can be fatal.

"Death Wish in conjunction with an outside Process Authority has determined that the current process could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulin, in low acid foods commercialized in reduced oxygen packaging," the FDA said in a release.

So far, no one has actually been sickened — or died — from drinking the coffee. But Death Wish said that if you have its cold brew, you need to toss it.

"We're having a recall party, and you're invited--do not drink any unopened Nitro. Discard it," the company wrote on its website.

The company called the recall "a precautionary step."

“Our customers’ safety is of paramount importance and Death Wish Coffee is taking this significant, proactive step to ensure that the highest quality, safest, and of course, strongest coffee products we produce are of industry-exceeding standards..." Mike Brown, the company's founder and owner, said in a statement.

Of course, people online had some fun with what one person called the "gothest recall in agency history."

Death Wish Coffee recalls its canned cold brew for botulism. FDA confirms it is the gothest recall in agency history https://t.co/AQ8N8dIP2d
Zoë Schlanger @zoeschlanger

Death Wish Coffee recalls its canned cold brew for botulism. FDA confirms it is the gothest recall in agency history https://t.co/AQ8N8dIP2d

Though fans assured the company they would remain loyal.

I still support @DeathWishCoffee. They acted quickly, no one has died and their staff is remarkable. I will continue to be a customer.
Spank Underwood @SpankUnderwood

I still support @DeathWishCoffee. They acted quickly, no one has died and their staff is remarkable. I will continue to be a customer.

Death Wish has promised all in-store and online customers a refund within 60 days.

