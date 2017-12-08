Moms Are Truly Horrified By This Husband's Attempt To Be Helpful That Went So Wrong
Oh god, no no no.
Cindy is a wife and mom of two children who lives in Victoria, Australia. In addition to being a mom, she runs her own small business called Breastmilk Jewellery.
Naturally, Cindy is a busy lady, and her husband tries to help her around the house. However, recently his attempt to do so went HORRIBLY wrong. It started when Cindy found this...
Immediately, she texted her husband to ask WTF it was doing in the rice. His answer was both hilarious and horrifying.
Of course, Cindy was disgusted. She tried to explain, but her poor hubby still didn't get it. "GOOGLE MENSTRUAL" she finally had to text him. Finally he got it.
Cindy shared the texts on Facebook for a laugh, and it soon got picked up by mom sites like Scary Mommy. Women said they could not stop laughing at the mistake.
PSA, men: Don't be a dick pod, GOOGLE MENSTRUAL.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.