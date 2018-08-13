Bobby Goodlatte is attempting to raise support for the Democratic candidate vying to replace his dad, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, in November.

I’m deeply embarrassed that Peter Strzok’s career was ruined by my father’s political grandstanding. That committee hearing was a low point for Congress. Thank you for your service sir. You are a patriot https://t.co/3dNN3AlXCZ

"Thank you for your service sir. You are a patriot," the younger Goodlatte wrote of Strzok.

He called the hearing "a low point for Congress."

The hearing last month was often chaotic, and it led to arguments between lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Goodlatte, a representative from Virginia who is the head of the House Judiciary Committee, at one point threatened to hold Strzok in contempt for refusing to answer questions.

A request for comment from Goodlatte's office was not immediately returned.