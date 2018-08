Bobby Goodlatte is attempting to raise support for the Democratic candidate vying to replace his dad, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, in November.

The son of top Republican lawmaker Bob Goodlatte went after his dad on Twitter on Monday, saying his father's "political grandstanding" during embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok's hearing made him "deeply embarrassed."

I’m deeply embarrassed that Peter Strzok’s career was ruined by my father’s political grandstanding. That committee hearing was a low point for Congress. Thank you for your service sir. You are a patriot https://t.co/3dNN3AlXCZ

Bobby Goodlatte responded to the news that Strzok was fired from the FBI after his anti-Trump texts were made public and he came under fire from the president, which led to the congressional hearing.

"Thank you for your service sir. You are a patriot," the younger Goodlatte wrote of Strzok.

He called the hearing "a low point for Congress."

Strzok became the focus of congressional Republicans' rage after the texts from 2016 showed he expressed sentiments against Trump while he was working on the Clinton email probe and the Russia probe.

The hearing last month was often chaotic, and it led to arguments between lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Goodlatte, a representative from Virginia who is the head of the House Judiciary Committee, at one point threatened to hold Strzok in contempt for refusing to answer questions.

A request for comment from Goodlatte's office was not immediately returned.