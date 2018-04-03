BuzzFeed News

I Am Obsessed With This Adorable Dog With Mouse Ears

Goma is bae.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 3, 2018, at 2:48 p.m. ET

Happy Tuesday, friends! My timeline has been blessed with this adorable dog with mouse ears, and I just had to share.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @marupgoma_c

This pup's name is Goma (Japanese for sesame) and she is 4. Is she not the cutest little mouse/dog you've ever seen?!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @marupgoma_c

She can also pass for a bunny, if you're into that.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @marupgoma_c

Goma's owners document her life in Tokyo on her Instagram page. She has more than 55,000 fans.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @marupgoma_c
Her humans say she got her unique look from being a cross between a Maltese and papillon.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @marupgoma_c

She is very intrigued by, but kind of scared of, cats.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @marupgoma_c

And it's a recurring theme on her Insta.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @marupgoma_c

I can't stopppp.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @marupgoma_c
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @marupgoma_c

Goma is such a big deal now — she even has sponcon...

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @marupgoma_c

And merch...

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @marupgoma_c

And has appeared at a conference called Interpets.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @marupgoma_c

She is now going viral in the US, where people are calling her a "Mickey Mouse dog."

We love you, Goma!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @marupgoma_c
