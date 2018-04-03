I Am Obsessed With This Adorable Dog With Mouse Ears
Goma is bae.
Happy Tuesday, friends! My timeline has been blessed with this adorable dog with mouse ears, and I just had to share.
This pup's name is Goma (Japanese for sesame) and she is 4. Is she not the cutest little mouse/dog you've ever seen?!
She can also pass for a bunny, if you're into that.
Goma's owners document her life in Tokyo on her Instagram page. She has more than 55,000 fans.
Her humans say she got her unique look from being a cross between a Maltese and papillon.
She is very intrigued by, but kind of scared of, cats.
And it's a recurring theme on her Insta.
I can't stopppp.
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Goma is such a big deal now — she even has sponcon...
And merch...
And has appeared at a conference called Interpets.
She is now going viral in the US, where people are calling her a "Mickey Mouse dog."
We love you, Goma!
