Women Love How This 19-Year-Old Stood Up For A Girl She Thought Was Being Creeped On At The Gym

"There’s an unspoken sisterhood that forms when we see a guy being bothersome."

Maddison Westcott is a 19-year-old student who recently moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. She told BuzzFeed News she was at the gym recently when she overheard an interaction that made her pause.

Maddison was working out with her boyfriend and friend when she overheard a guy, she thought, aggressively hitting on a girl next to her.

She said she had headphones on, but could hear what he was saying through the music.

"To me it sounded like she was getting hit on," she wrote on Twitter. "And from her reaction, which looking back seems like she was just annoyed with him...was unwanted."

Maddison said she has herself experienced unwanted male attention at the gym, so she decided to intervene. She pretended she knew the girl, and walked over to her and asked if she was ready to leave.

But, it turned out the man was actually the girl, named Nicoletta's, boyfriend, and the two were just joking around.

“I turned beet red and I said, 'I'm sorry, I feel so awkward right now,'" she said.