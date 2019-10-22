This Mom's Photo Of A "Ghost Baby" On Her Baby Monitor Is Going Viral

When she checked the baby monitor, she noticed something terrifying. A strange image was lurking, seemingly right next to her son.

Last week, Cibuls put her son to bed around 8:30 p.m. Her husband was working, so she was on her own.

Maritza Cibuls is a 32-year-old mom of two living in the Chicago area. She told BuzzFeed News she is currently a stay-at-home mom to her two young children.

"At first I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me," she said. "I tried to ignore, but it was really starting to creep me out."



Cibuls told herself to calm down, saying "the rational part of my brain was telling me there was a logical explanation."

Still a little scared, especially because she was home alone, she texted her mom, husband, and sister a photo. Her husband told her it was probably her son's drool, which she conceded was probably right.

She worked up her courage, grabbed a flashlight, and headed into her son's bedroom to check it out.

"I didn’t see anything unusual though," she said. "I started feeling around for wetness to see if our drool theory was correct...there was nothing."

Cibuls said her son had been sick, so she was trying to be careful not to wake him. Unable to figure it out, she told herself that "maybe it was a stain I wasn’t able to see correctly with just a flashlight." She shared the photo in a mom's group she belongs to on Facebook, asking them "if they saw the baby too or if I was just going crazy."

Eventually, Cibuls went to bed herself, although she said she was so scared she "barely slept." When she checked the Facebook group in the morning, she noticed her post was blowing up. Everyone else was freaked out too and wanted an update.

So Cibuls headed back into the room to do a full investigation. When she got in there, she realized what the "ghost baby" really was.

"As soon as I went in the room and opened the blinds, it was so obvious there was something under the sheet. I pulled down the sheet and see this giant baby face looking up at me," she said.