People Have Turned "Get Out" Into A Meme And It's Seriously Hilarious

Have you gotten your exercise in with the #GetOutChallenge? WARNING: Spoilers.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 6, 2017, at 11:45 a.m. ET

The racially-charged horror film Get Out has become the breakthrough hit of the year. It is a huge success at the box office and has a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As the movie has become popular, people have begun turning it into a seriously hilarious meme*.

When the silver spoon touches the teacup.. #GetOutChallenge
Gar Broke TheKingdom @BullsKingdom

When the silver spoon touches the teacup.. #GetOutChallenge

*These memes contain spoilers, but also you probably won't really get them if you haven't seen the film.

For example, some people have meme'd that whole thing with Rose's mom and her tea cup.

#GetOutChallenge When they ask if you want any tea
sianne @lonelyabstract

#GetOutChallenge When they ask if you want any tea

Tea will never be a chill drink again, tbh.

#GetOutChallenge When you see her mom get out a teacup with a spoon in it. @JordanPeele
TJ Walker @walkertj_

#GetOutChallenge When you see her mom get out a teacup with a spoon in it. @JordanPeele

And we don't trust psychiatrists anymore.

#GetOutChallenge Me: Yo momma house big as hell, what she do for a livin? White Friend: She's a psychiatrist.… https://t.co/lOdQNXCvMr
Hollywood @ScottHuego

#GetOutChallenge Me: Yo momma house big as hell, what she do for a livin? White Friend: She's a psychiatrist.… https://t.co/lOdQNXCvMr

"When you at Starbucks and you see a white lady stirring tea."

When you in Starbucks &amp; you see a white lady stirring tea: #GetOutChallenge
Brexoxo'💖 @BreLynnor

When you in Starbucks &amp; you see a white lady stirring tea: #GetOutChallenge

Some people have even tried out the ~hypnosis~ for themselves.

#GetOutChallenge
Brandon Phan @PhanofDatAss

#GetOutChallenge

It totally works.

Of course, people can't stop freaking out over Rose's betrayal.

#getoutchallenge *Walking into white friend's home* white friend: here lemme take your keys, we have a key ra-… https://t.co/LSuvsTUxMM
Kairo Evans @thekingkairo

#getoutchallenge *Walking into white friend's home* white friend: here lemme take your keys, we have a key ra-… https://t.co/LSuvsTUxMM

That bitch.

What the fuck, Rose.

"YOU KNOW I CANT GIVE YOU THE KEYS, BABE."
K. @KDHZorel

"YOU KNOW I CANT GIVE YOU THE KEYS, BABE."

We all just couldn't believe it.

😂😂😂😂 RT @TrvpDaniee: When she said you know I can't give you the keys babe #GetOutChallenge
Hennydick Arnold @2ndCaptainFly

😂😂😂😂 RT @TrvpDaniee: When she said you know I can't give you the keys babe #GetOutChallenge

Girlfriends are never going to be trusted with the keys again.

When your white girlfriend ain't looking fast enough for the keys. #GetOutChallenge
2002 Chris Jericho @SlickVick_23

When your white girlfriend ain't looking fast enough for the keys. #GetOutChallenge

"This was Rose family when she was like 'you know I can't give you the keys.'"

This was Rose family when she was like "you know I cant give you the keys"
Ahjani Shakur✨ @IAmAhjaniShakur

This was Rose family when she was like "you know I cant give you the keys"

The meme has also now evolved into a new ~challenge~ called the #GetOutChallenge.

I'm dead 💀💀💀😂😂😂 bruh got out of there #getoutchallenge
Getoutchallenge @getoutchallenge

I'm dead 💀💀💀😂😂😂 bruh got out of there #getoutchallenge

It consists of people running and turning the corner quickly like Walter "getting his exercise in" from the film.

I had to hop on the #getoutchallenge again 😩 #getout
LaVal Carmel @VallyPippen

I had to hop on the #getoutchallenge again 😩 #getout

People are doing it all over the place, like in the middle of a store.

I didn't mean to startle you I was just getting my exercise in #GetOutChallenge😭😭😭💀💀💀
Pablo @PWhite_10

I didn't mean to startle you I was just getting my exercise in #GetOutChallenge😭😭😭💀💀💀

Or at school.

When the officers trynna take you to iss #getoutchallenge 😂😂
🔴El Diablo ⚫️ @Zay_kent

When the officers trynna take you to iss #getoutchallenge 😂😂

Or in the middle of a crowd.

#getoutchallenge 😭😭
Thomas @th0masrosa

#getoutchallenge 😭😭

Apparently, it is harder than it looks.

It's hard tryna turn that corner 💀#GetOutChallenge
locksmithsplit. @SplitDizzy

It's hard tryna turn that corner 💀#GetOutChallenge

Some people pointed out Forrest Gump is also pretty good at the challenge.

Had to make one #getoutchallenge
Kyle Djavan Johnson @KDJPerspective

Had to make one #getoutchallenge

Run Forrest/Chris, run!

The original #getoutchallenge #getout 😂
Issa scholar @MindOfLB

The original #getoutchallenge #getout 😂

Finally, here is a meme we can all agree on.

#Getoutchallenge
ø Isaiah ø @IsaiahWhite21

#Getoutchallenge

ROD FOR LIFE.

