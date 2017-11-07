People Are Spending $1,000 On A New iPhone X And Then Immediately Shattering It

However, anyone who owns an iPhone knows there is one important question to ask of any new model: What are the chances I am going to shatter this thing? The answer, according to many tech bloggers and reporters, is high.

Apple claims the pricey smartphone is "the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, front and back."

But in a test from CNET, the new iPhone shattered from "pocket height," according to the website.

"The iPhone X can probably handle your everyday wear and tear, but dropping it without a case is out of the question," CNET reported. "We learned it only takes one bad drop to break the glass on this phone."