People On Social Media Are Driving Gabby Douglas To Tears With Their Constant Attacks

Fans are now speaking out in support of the gymnast after days of attacks against her.

But despite her victories, Douglas has been the subject of a ton of social media criticism during the games.

On Sunday, Douglas finished seventh in the uneven bars final, her last event for these games. After it was over, Douglas teared up when speaking about how she had been treated, according to multiple reports.

"Either it was about my hair or my hand not over my heart [on the medal podium] or I look depressed. ... It was hurtful. It was hurtful. It was. It's been kind of a lot to deal with," Douglas said.

“At first they were like, ‘Good job, you’re in the Olympics,'" she continued according to Yahoo. “And then they kind of turn on you. It was hurtful. It was kind of a lot to deal with and you kind of have to stay away from that … [With] everything I had to go through and everything I have gone through, it’s just been a lot this time around."

She said she was sorry if anyone thought she didn't respect the US on the medal stand.

"When I heard some of the comments, I was finally like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, that's far from me and far from my personality at all,'" she said, according to ESPN. "I've been through a lot. A lot. Sometimes I sit back and say, 'Wait. What did I do to disrespect people? What have I done to disrespect the USA?'"

She teared up again as she said, "I'm sorry."