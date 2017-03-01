BuzzFeed News

People Are Trolling CNN For Not Including Any Women In Its "Future Of Media" Cover Story

"I mean, to be fair, I do believe the future of media looks like a bunch of self-satisfied dudes staring at me."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 1, 2017, at 12:29 p.m. ET

This month's issue of the Hollywood Reporter features an article called "CNN's New War," discussing what the author calls the network's "battle for news dominance."

The cover features CNN president Jeff Zucker and other personalities like anchor Jake Tapper and Anthony Bourdain.

It also features a nice zing at BuzzFeed News, quoting Zucker saying "we don't do cat videos."

CNN producer Josiah Daniel Ryan was so pleased with the cover, he shared it on his Twitter account. "The future of media looks like this," he wrote.

Josiah Daniel Ryan @JosiahRyan

The future of media looks like this. Proud to be part of this team. @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper… https://t.co/3HRRMcpFwA

However, his tweet soon went viral because of one tiny thing. Where are all the women?

Alana HorowitzSatlin @achorowitz

The future of media is mostly white men and no women at all https://t.co/UPCu6mRi1c

So, are there no women in the future of media?

Lilly Rockwell @LillyRockwell

I guess the future of media isn't female. https://t.co/nAh5pqmu1m

"I mean, to be fair, I do believe the future of media looks like a bunch of self-satisfied dudes staring at me," one woman wrote.

Sady Doyle @sadydoyle

I mean, to be fair, I do believe the future of media looks like a bunch of self-satisfied dudes staring at me.

Soon people started to troll.

Jason Sparks @sparksjls

The future of media looks like this. Proud to be part of this team.

Look at all those men, the future of media.

brian braiker @slarkpope

The future of media looks like this. Proud to be part of this team.

Here's the "future of media" for you.

Zach Heltzel @zachheltzel

The future of media looks like 🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆 https://t.co/RZfx4qD4lo

"Found this picture of the sign CNN keeps outside the 'future of media' room."

J. Phillip Ruff @JPhillipRuff

@JenAshleyWright found this picture of the sign CNN keeps outside the "future of media" room.

Others just posted other possible "futures" of media.

Ben Walsh @BenDWalsh

The future of media looks like this. Proud to be part of the team.

It got pretty funny.

The future of media. @_mediafutures

the future of media:

darth™ @darth

the future of media looks like this proud to be part of this team

And weird.

Brian Abrams @BrianAbrams

The future of media looks like this

Stacy @LaikaSpaceDog

@yottapoint The future of media looks like this.

But, what if the future of media...IS cat videos?

Kristin Salaky @KristinSalaky

The future of media looks like this.

Cats forever!

Julia Bush @jabush

the future of the media looks like this https://t.co/moIK5MOPjY

