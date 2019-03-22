Just 20 Very Funny Tweets About Robert Mueller Finishing His Report Into Trump's Campaign And Russia
"What if the final page of the mueller report is a perfect march madness bracket."
On Friday, special counsel Robert Mueller delivered his long-awaited report to the Justice Department on his investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia.
You can read all about what that means here.
But you didn't click on this article for that. You clicked for the tweets and jokes.
Here are the best 20:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.