Just 20 Very Funny Tweets About Robert Mueller Finishing His Report Into Trump's Campaign And Russia

Just 20 Very Funny Tweets About Robert Mueller Finishing His Report Into Trump's Campaign And Russia

"What if the final page of the mueller report is a perfect march madness bracket."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 22, 2019, at 6:28 p.m. ET

On Friday, special counsel Robert Mueller delivered his long-awaited report to the Justice Department on his investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

You can read all about what that means here.

But you didn't click on this article for that. You clicked for the tweets and jokes.

Here are the best 20:

1.

Blue cupcakes mean collusion, pink cupcakes mean no collusion
David Freedlander @freedlander

Blue cupcakes mean collusion, pink cupcakes mean no collusion

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

Ya'll wanna talk about the Mueller Report when you oughta be reading the Good News in the Messiah Report. That's the Bible, folks....
Osita Nwanevu @OsitaNwanevu

Ya'll wanna talk about the Mueller Report when you oughta be reading the Good News in the Messiah Report. That's the Bible, folks....

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

FROM: Mueller, Robert TO: Barr, William SUBJECT: Final report Hey - attaching report. Thanks. ---- FROM: Mueller, Robert TO: Barr, William SUBJECT: Re: Final report 📎 Oops sorry. Actually attaching this time. Lol 📄
Emmy Bengtson @EmmyA2

FROM: Mueller, Robert TO: Barr, William SUBJECT: Final report Hey - attaching report. Thanks. ---- FROM: Mueller, Robert TO: Barr, William SUBJECT: Re: Final report 📎 Oops sorry. Actually attaching this time. Lol 📄

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

Such bullshit that the Mueller report dosent have a comment section
PFTCommenter @PFTCommenter

Such bullshit that the Mueller report dosent have a comment section

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

the mueller report:
ziwe @ziwe

the mueller report:

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

is Mueller going to get lit tn
Elaina Plott @elainaplott

is Mueller going to get lit tn

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

EXCLUSIVE: The full leaked Mueller report
Ira Madison III @ira

EXCLUSIVE: The full leaked Mueller report

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

Mueller: "so I wrote a thing"
The Give Smart Guy @BobbyBigWheel

Mueller: "so I wrote a thing"

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

p. 1-28: investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and related matters p. 29-499: seriously, "Green Book"? how the hell did that happen
Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

p. 1-28: investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and related matters p. 29-499: seriously, "Green Book"? how the hell did that happen

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

Congrats to Robert Mueller on finishing before George R.R. Martin.
Jesse Spector @jessespector

Congrats to Robert Mueller on finishing before George R.R. Martin.

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

This Mueller report is juicy!!!
Rachel Fisher @TheRachelFisher

This Mueller report is juicy!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

The only thing I know for sure about the Mueller report is FB is going to be insufferable on Sunday when everyone’s Friday evening posts filter through the algorithm.
Aaron Cohen @UnlikelyWords

The only thing I know for sure about the Mueller report is FB is going to be insufferable on Sunday when everyone’s Friday evening posts filter through the algorithm.

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

They should have dropped the Mueller Report like U2 dropped on every iPhone.
Tony Posnanski @tonyposnanski

They should have dropped the Mueller Report like U2 dropped on every iPhone.

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

what if the final page of the mueller report is a perfect march madness bracket
Tim Siedell @badbanana

what if the final page of the mueller report is a perfect march madness bracket

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

Me on the way to read this Mueller report once someone leaks it, because I’m a socially-conscious political bitch who believes knowledge is power
Link Lauren @itslinklauren

Me on the way to read this Mueller report once someone leaks it, because I’m a socially-conscious political bitch who believes knowledge is power

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

man wow the leaked page 1 of the Mueller Report is...definitely not what I expected
Esoteric Jeff @EsotericCD

man wow the leaked page 1 of the Mueller Report is...definitely not what I expected

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

At this point I would not be surprised if the Mueller report ends with “oh and Eva Longoria did Watergate. Thank you.”
billy eichner @billyeichner

At this point I would not be surprised if the Mueller report ends with “oh and Eva Longoria did Watergate. Thank you.”

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

God it must feel so good for Mueller to close all those browser tabs.
Evie Nagy @EvieN

God it must feel so good for Mueller to close all those browser tabs.

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

i’m reading the mueller report and (SPOILER) he almost couldn’t carry renesmee to term because she was slowly killing him in utero
jaboukie @jaboukie

i’m reading the mueller report and (SPOILER) he almost couldn’t carry renesmee to term because she was slowly killing him in utero

Reply Retweet Favorite

20.

I'm reading the Mueller report and (SPOILER) Trump is.... NOT the father. He is not the father.
Trevor Donovan @TrevDon

I'm reading the Mueller report and (SPOILER) Trump is.... NOT the father. He is not the father.

Reply Retweet Favorite

21.

