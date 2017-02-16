BuzzFeed News

Fox News Anchor Shep Smith Rips Into Trump For "Crazy" Press Conference

“This president keeps telling untrue things."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on February 16, 2017, at 6:19 p.m. ET

Fox News anchor Shep Smith went on a rant against President Trump for his White House press conference on Thursday, saying "it's crazy what we're watching every day."

Smith started out by defending Jim Acosta, the CNN reporter who was mocked by Trump during the presser.

Shep Smith on FOX re: Trump/Russia: “We’re fools for asking the questions? No sir...we demand to know the answer"
Steve Kopack @SteveKopack

Shep Smith on FOX re: Trump/Russia: “We’re fools for asking the questions? No sir...we demand to know the answer"

Smith said he has never met Acosta, but called him a "good reporter."

"It's crazy what we are watching every day," he said. "He keeps repeating ridiculous throwaway lines that are not true at all..."

Smith then said he is tired of Trump treating the press corps like "fools" for asking questions.

"We have a right to know, we absolutely do," he said, "and that you call us fake news and put us down like children for asking these questions on behalf of the American people, it is inconsequential.

He added: "The people deserve that answer, at the very least."

A lot of people online applauded Smith for taking a stand against the absurdities of the press conference.

Shep Smith is a national treasure.
Andrew Kirell @AndrewKirell

Shep Smith is a national treasure.

Although some Trump supporters said that he needed to "go away."

Shep the Schmuck needs to go away! He's as bad as MEGYN @ShepNewsTeam https://t.co/htL5WJyKTy
Commander Trump 🇺🇸 @johnand2015

Shep the Schmuck needs to go away! He's as bad as MEGYN @ShepNewsTeam https://t.co/htL5WJyKTy

Watch the whole segment below:

“This president keeps telling untrue things” Full video of Shep Smith ripping Trump after the press conference
Colin Jones @colinjones

“This president keeps telling untrue things” Full video of Shep Smith ripping Trump after the press conference

