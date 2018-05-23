"I remember everything until a certain point and when the pill kicked in and I literally couldn't even move my body."

A former Bachelorette contestant said she was drugged and sexually assaulted while she was filming the show in 2003.

Reality Steve podcast, which was released on Wednesday. Meredith Phillips, the star of Season 2 of the show, told the story for the first time on an episode of thepodcast, which was released on Wednesday.

Phillips revealed the alleged abuse when host Steve Carbone had asked her about the hardest part of filming the show.

Phillips paused several times while telling the story, initially responding to Carbone: "Besides being always really tired...and some of the producers were...how do I say this...helpful but not helpful in terms of trying to make me relax."

"Meaning what, if you don't mind me asking?" Carbone said.

"Normally [I] wouldn't really talk about this, but I'm going to tell you because it's bothered me for years," Phillips said.

She then revealed she had been "roofied" and "kind of accosted."

Carbone then asked, "You were roofied by a producer?"

"By a masseuse that a producer hired to come into my room and give me a massage. And she said, 'OK, I'm gonna give you a pill,'" Phillips responded. "And I said, 'OK.' Well, I just assumed it was an aspirin or a Tylenol or something to loosen up my back. It definitely wasn't that. That's for sure.

"The last thing I remember — she was in the tub with me and she was rubbing my back and she was rubbing areas that she probably shouldn't have. Then I was put in bed...I woke up naked. Don't remember much...I wasn't even drinking...so...yeah," she said.