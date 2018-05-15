This College Grad Felt Bare Without Any Honors Cords So She Came Up With A Hilarious Alternative

This one goes out to everyone who never got involved in any school activities.

Courtney Parchman is a 22-year-old who graduated from Oklahoma State University two days ago. She majored in strategic communications and told BuzzFeed News she hopes to move to Los Angeles and pursue comedy.

About a year ago, Courtney made an Instagram account called "averagefashionblogger," where she posts silly videos parodying fashion influencers. To her shock, she soon amassed more than 40,000 followers.

"I started this account as a joke to make my friends laugh about a year and a half ago and truly am still in disbelief at the attention it has gotten," she said.

As she was preparing to graduate from college, Courtney said she realized that compared to her friends she was going to look "bare" on her big day.

That's because she said she was pretty "uninvolved" in college activities.