People Love How Excited This Dog Is To Play On A College Football Team
"I'm now a Boise State fan based on this dog."
If you're not a college football fan, here is something that may change your mind — Just watch this video from Twitter user Javen Knott of Boise's State's official kickoff tee retriever.
The college football team uses a puppy to grab the tee after kickoff instead of a staff member. And he LOVES to do it!
"SPOARTZ!"
The dog this year is named Cowboy Kohl and is 7 years old, according to the Idaho Statesman.
He also signs autographs with his paw, the newspaper reported.
People on Twitter really loved the video of Kohl being a very good boy doing a very good job.
Many said they wanted to go to Boise State now.
And had nothing but praise for the pooch.
Keep up the good work!
