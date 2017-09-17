BuzzFeed News

People Love How Excited This Dog Is To Play On A College Football Team

"I'm now a Boise State fan based on this dog."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on September 17, 2017, at 3:46 p.m. ET

If you're not a college football fan, here is something that may change your mind — Just watch this video from Twitter user Javen Knott of Boise's State's official kickoff tee retriever.

Boise State has a dog who retrieves the tee after Kickoffs and I've never seen anything so pure
Javen Knott @jjbadluck

Boise State has a dog who retrieves the tee after Kickoffs and I've never seen anything so pure

The college football team uses a puppy to grab the tee after kickoff instead of a staff member. And he LOVES to do it!

This dog who retrieves the tee after kickoffs at Boise State is the best football player on television tonight
Barstool Sports @barstooltweetss

This dog who retrieves the tee after kickoffs at Boise State is the best football player on television tonight at a… https://t.co/d18lDV5ZyN

"SPOARTZ!"

Football's best friend 🐶 🐾 WATCH: Boise State uses trained dog to retrieve kickoff tee:
NCAA Football @NCAAFootball

Football's best friend 🐶 🐾 WATCH: Boise State uses trained dog to retrieve kickoff tee: https://t.co/AuVpl9g0eK

The dog this year is named Cowboy Kohl and is 7 years old, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Boise State has a dog that retrieves kickoff tees and I'm dying.
Abbie @TweetACritter @TweetACritter

Boise State has a dog that retrieves kickoff tees and I'm dying. https://t.co/n5NPEx7tF8

Kohl also retrieves bats for the school's baseball team, and shoots free throws during basketball games, the newspaper reported.

He also signs autographs with his paw, the newspaper reported.

There are some Good Dogs on The Blue this morning! Our friends at A Better Pet Dog Training are working hard! 🐶
Boise State Football @BroncoSportsFB

There are some Good Dogs on The Blue this morning! Our friends at A Better Pet Dog Training are working hard! 🐶

People on Twitter really loved the video of Kohl being a very good boy doing a very good job.

The Boise State kick tee returner is a dog. Gotta love it 💯🔥🏈
Athlete Advisory™ @AthleteAdvisory

The Boise State kick tee returner is a dog. Gotta love it 💯🔥🏈

Many said they wanted to go to Boise State now.

"So what made you choose Boise State for college?" "Um they have a dog that retrieves the tee after kickoffs"
Tyler Devlin @TDev_11

"So what made you choose Boise State for college?" "Um they have a dog that retrieves the tee after kickoffs" https://t.co/btH33LMLQa

And had nothing but praise for the pooch.

Boise State dog sweetie you're doing so well. I'm so proud of you
✨Cement Lee✨ @glazedpeach

Boise State dog sweetie you're doing so well. I'm so proud of you https://t.co/rppcJeNmLu

"I'm now a Boise State fan based on this dog."

I'm now a Boise State fan based on this dog.
Ste.A @sarm0161

I'm now a Boise State fan based on this dog.

Keep up the good work!

Kohl, Boise State Tee Dog. #positivepets
Tracy Lafferty @tracylafferty

Kohl, Boise State Tee Dog. #positivepets

