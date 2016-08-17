The Stars Of "Fixer Upper" Are Annoyed With Clients Renting Their Homes On Airbnb

Some people on the show are reportedly choosing to turn their "fixer-uppers" into rentals to cash out on the show's popularity — and to avoid the unwanted celebrity that comes with it.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have won the hearts of viewers everywhere with their HGTV show Fixer Upper , which documents how they renovate homes for clients in Waco, Texas.

However, some people featured on the show have found a new way to utilize their "fixer-uppers."

One couple, Dave Morrow and Marla Hendricks, told the newspaper that they use their Fixer Upper home as a rental and live in another home they bought.

The main reason for moving out of their Fixer Upper home was the constant attention from fans of the show, who would gawk and pose for photos by the property, and even come and knock on the door, the couple said.

Since renting the home out, they said they have had guests from across the country.

“They’re mostly women in their fifties and tend to be big Fixer Upper fans or Baylor-oriented,” Morrow told the Waco Tribune, calling the home’s interior "very Zen. We keep it like Joanna does — no clutter.”