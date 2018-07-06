Brazil Got Knocked Out Of The World Cup And People Are Melting Down

BuzzFeed News

"Brazil, I'm devastated."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on July 6, 2018, at 4:57 p.m. ET

On Friday, Brazilian fans were devastated when their team was knocked out of the World Cup by losing 2–1 to Belgium.

Luis Acosta / AFP / Getty Images

Fans were melting down all over Twitter.

brazil just got murdered
maxy @annarkendrick

brazil just got murdered

There were lots of ~feelings~.

brazil losing to belgium: a mood board
𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖞 @attenBRUH

brazil losing to belgium: a mood board

Wahhh.

Mood after Brazil and Germany eliminated
Pablito @ilcano22

Mood after Brazil and Germany eliminated

*Sad violin.*

Brazil fans right now.
The LAD Football @TheLADFootball

Brazil fans right now.

Some were mad.

Nah this World Cup really a joke. Argentina, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and Brazil gone but fucking RUSSIA has a match tomorrow. The Devil works hard but the Kremlin works harder.
dennis reynolds 🇦🇷 @cunlade

Nah this World Cup really a joke. Argentina, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and Brazil gone but fucking RUSSIA has a match tomorrow. The Devil works hard but the Kremlin works harder.

Why thooo.

Brazil lost and I can’t stop crying and my sister won’t stop messing with me 😭
blossom @wowmelzz

Brazil lost and I can’t stop crying and my sister won’t stop messing with me 😭

:'(

I thought brazil would come through last few mins
JRV ✨ @yafaavj

I thought brazil would come through last few mins

Many people also made a reference to this popular Brazilian meme, which comes from a tweet in response to Lady Gaga canceling her Brazil concert last year (the more you know).

brazil i’m devastated
volchitsa @tthedarkling

brazil i’m devastated

"Brazil, I'm devastated."

brazil im devastated
coutinho oppa 코우티뇨 오빠 @cadutopia

brazil im devastated

Brazil, I'm devastated.
Pabllo Vittar News @PablloNews

Brazil, I'm devastated.

Even supermodel Martha Hunt is sad!

So bummed for Brazil 😩
Martha Hunt @MarthaHunt

So bummed for Brazil 😩

Others were happy though.

@ Brazil
Atayyeb @wuttsername

@ Brazil

Ahhh.

A refreshing cup of Brazil fans' tears.
JelloChello @Jello_ChargeUp

A refreshing cup of Brazil fans' tears.

OK this is clever.

we go now live to Brazil's World Cup champonship hopes
Hayes Brown @HayesBrown

we go now live to Brazil's World Cup champonship hopes

Many made reference to Neymar's rolling, which has become it's own meme during the World Cup.

@neymarjr on his way back to Brazil What a game Belgium #Respect #BrazilvsMexico #FIFAWC2018 #BRAMEX
Jaahnnavi @jaahnnavir

@neymarjr on his way back to Brazil What a game Belgium #Respect #BrazilvsMexico #FIFAWC2018 #BRAMEX

Neymar's family in Brazil welcoming him from the #worldcup #BRABEL
Moses @Moses_Buju_M

Neymar's family in Brazil welcoming him from the #worldcup #BRABEL

Brazil roll out of the #WorldCup like…
Kick Off @KickOffMagazine

Brazil roll out of the #WorldCup like…

Brazil &amp; Neymar are coming home… #BRA #Rusia2018
Alex Benito @AlexBenito1991

Brazil &amp; Neymar are coming home… #BRA #Rusia2018

Brazil pilot to Neymar Hey Neymar come with us Neymar - sorry I already rolling to reach brazil #BRABEL
Rif+Yan @rifyan360

Brazil pilot to Neymar Hey Neymar come with us Neymar - sorry I already rolling to reach brazil #BRABEL

Neymar rolling his way back to Brazil #BRABEL #WorldCup
8th July 💃💃💃 @great_dlamini

Neymar rolling his way back to Brazil #BRABEL #WorldCup

The knockout of Brazil means this is the first World Cup ever without Argentina, Germany, or Brazil in the Final Four, according to Optus Sport.

A first #WorldCup EVER without - Argentina - Germany - or Brazil in the final four. #BRABEL #OptusSport
Optus Sport @OptusSport

A first #WorldCup EVER without - Argentina - Germany - or Brazil in the final four. #BRABEL #OptusSport

