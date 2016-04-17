People Are Furious At This College For Making Its Freshmen Wear Fitbits

"Take the numbers out of health, and teach your freshmen to love their bodies instead."

A Christian college in Oklahoma has raised the ire of eating disorder awareness advocates by requiring its incoming students to wear Fitbits to track their health.

Oral Roberts University in Tulsa announced the new program at the beginning of the semester in January.

The program is part of a physical education requirement for all incoming students, the school said in a statement.

"All incoming students will be tracking aerobics points and fitness through Fitbit wearable watches," the statement said.

The college had previously required the students log their physical activity in a journal, but said they are moving to the Fitbit to make it easier for the students.

"The marriage of new technology with our physical fitness requirements is something that sets ORU apart," the college's president, William M. Wilson, said.