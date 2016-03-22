BuzzFeed News

Sasha And Malia Obama Totally Slayed With Their Outfits On Their Trip To Cuba

America's first daughters are total fashionistas.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 22, 2016, at 7:39 p.m. ET

Americans around the country were blessed earlier this month when we got a peek at the incredible fashion sense of the Obama daughters at their first state dinner.

Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images

Malia and Sasha looked glam AF, and we all bowed down.

And now, the first daughters have shown they can handle both chic and casual with their on-point outfits for their trip to Cuba.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

OMG Sasha you are so cool be my friend.

The girls first displayed their chic winter looks to board the plane, with Malia in a sleek pink coat and Sasha in some awesome knee-high boots.

Jose Luis Magana / AP

They then changed into warm-weather attire, with Sasha totally nailing the dress with tennis shoes trend we are all trying to perfect this spring.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Black dress + slip-ons = perfection.

Not to be outdone, Malia rocked her own casual shoes and skirt for a walking tour of Cuba's historic Old Havana neighborhood.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
GLAM AF.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

We are not worthy!!

Carlos Barria / Reuters

The girls also showed they can easily transition from classy to casual, by rocking the same cute dresses to a dedication ceremony...

Rebecca Blackwell / AP

And a baseball game.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
WE ARE NOT WORTHY.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

If the Obama girls had any competition, it was from their own mother. Michelle Obama looked totally amazing in a red, white, and blue House of Herrera dress on the trip.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Keep killing it, Obama girls.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images
