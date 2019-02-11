This Guy's First Day Of A New Job Story Will Make You Cringe And Laugh At The Same Time
Jon Caña is a digital marketer in San Francisco who started a new job at a company called Essence in October.
On his first day of work, he came in to find a gift box full of company swag and a card, which he told BuzzFeed News' AM2DM made him feel very welcome.
Later on in the day, he came to his desk to find what he thought was another gift: a bouquet of flowers. He asked his new manager if he knew where the flowers were from, since there was no card, but his manager didn't know.
"I just assumed they were kind of part of this whole first day experience. I was like, 'Wow, this day just keeps getting better and better,'" he said.
Caña was so touched that he decided to take a few photos with the flowers to commemorate his first day. He even tweeted the photos out.
He thought nothing of it until about a week ago. He was at a company holiday party when the office manager told him in passing that those flowers weren't actually for him.
"The flowers were actually misplaced on my desk and they were meant for someone else," Caña said. "But they had seen me go around the office having this mini photo shoot and and they just felt too bad to say anything."
Cana thought it was hilarious and decided to update his followers. His tweet went viral.
Some people shared their own hilarious first-day snafus.
And others had ideas for new traditions at his company.
