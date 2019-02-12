This Beloved "Fire Cat" Was Kicked Out Of Its Station After An Anonymous Complaint

A group of employees at a San Francisco fire station say they are devastated after their beloved "fire cat" was kicked out of their office by the administration.

Edna the "fire cat" first came to Station 49 as a feral kitten four years ago, employees told SFGate. Staffers at the department's Ambulance Deployment Facility, which is housed in Station 49, began to care for her.

Soon, the cat became a part of their "family," they said.

"We take her to the vet now, give her treats and she calls our station home now," employees said in an email to the newspaper. "As I'm sure you can imagine, our jobs are very, very stressful. A lot of us see Edna as our little stress unit."