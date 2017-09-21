BuzzFeed News

Rihanna "Fans" Are Being Dragged Because They Just Learned That Rihanna's Last Name Is Fenty

Rihanna "Fans" Are Being Dragged Because They Just Learned That Rihanna's Last Name Is Fenty

"Must be white Twitter bc I definitely know who Robyn Fenty is."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on September 21, 2017, at 11:12 a.m. ET

Rihanna has totally slayed the beauty world over the past few weeks with the launch of her makeup line, Fenty Beauty. The line follows her collab with Puma, Fenty x Puma.

The star's fashion and beauty lines pay homage to her last name, Fenty. FYI, her full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

However, some people didn't realize the meaning behind why Rihanna names her collections "Fenty."

Fenty is Rihanna's last name... all this time i thought it was a slipper brand that collaborated with her hahaha i feel so uncultured
tommyzzle tuazizzle @HaiItsMeTommy

Fenty is Rihanna's last name... all this time i thought it was a slipper brand that collaborated with her hahaha i feel so uncultured

They were shocked!

When you figure out that Fenty is @rihanna last name
Grace Jones' Spirit @Hadiya_Spalding

When you figure out that Fenty is @rihanna last name

And were questioning everything.

Am I the only one who didn't know that Rihanna's last name was Fenty? Lol wtf is my problem
ジャスミン @jasnation25

Am I the only one who didn't know that Rihanna's last name was Fenty? Lol wtf is my problem

"I just realized how much I hate myself...this whole time I got Fendi mixed up with Fenty and didn't realize it was her last name..." said one person.

I just realized how much I hate myself...this whole time I got Fendi mixed up with Fenty and didn't realize it was her last name............
Katie Easter @cattyeaster

I just realized how much I hate myself...this whole time I got Fendi mixed up with Fenty and didn't realize it was her last name............

Some publications on the web, like Marie Claire, spotted the tweets and even wrote whole stories about them.

Twitter Just Found Out That Fenty Is Rihanna's Last Name and People Are *Shocked* https://t.co/lNfKiar4wY
Marie Claire @marieclaire

Twitter Just Found Out That Fenty Is Rihanna's Last Name and People Are *Shocked* https://t.co/lNfKiar4wY

But those magazines, and everyone who didn't know this fact, are now being mercilessly trolled on Twitter. Because...seriously?

Wow, we’re shocked to get to know that Fenty is Rihanna’s last name. We had no idea.
Victoria @fentyshine

Wow, we’re shocked to get to know that Fenty is Rihanna’s last name. We had no idea.

Speak for yourself, Marie Claire.

Speak for yourself. We been knew. https://t.co/ClyAUBVyXE
#DefendDACA @MADBLACKTHOT

Speak for yourself. We been knew. https://t.co/ClyAUBVyXE

Fans wondered how someone really could not know this fact in 2017, especially those buying her products.

wait so all ya hoes buying FENTY didnt know it was Rihanna last name 🤔
jma @JustBeinqJess

wait so all ya hoes buying FENTY didnt know it was Rihanna last name 🤔

It's disrespectful, honestly.

Don’t ever disrespect Twitter like that ever again only uncultured swines wouldn’t know Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s full… https://t.co/8SMK6g3bSr
Rihanna News @RihannaSpot

Don’t ever disrespect Twitter like that ever again only uncultured swines wouldn’t know Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s full… https://t.co/8SMK6g3bSr

"People really didn't know Fenty was Rihanna's last name? She's been in the game for over 10 years. It's 2017, we have smart phones & Google," said one person.

people really didn't know Fenty was Rihanna's last name? she's been in the game for over 10 years. its 2017, we hav… https://t.co/vhW3C0KBDq
Jenn McDaniel White @FirstLadyJenn

people really didn't know Fenty was Rihanna's last name? she's been in the game for over 10 years. its 2017, we hav… https://t.co/vhW3C0KBDq

Some people had an idea who may be tweeting about this: *cough* white people *cough.*

You mean: WHITE PEOPLE JUST FOUND OUT RIHANNAS LAST NAME IS FENTY AND BLACK PEOPLE ARENT SHOCKED AT ALL. https://t.co/iJtA9M7sM9
July 5th | 🎂♋️ @privacyinpublic

You mean: WHITE PEOPLE JUST FOUND OUT RIHANNAS LAST NAME IS FENTY AND BLACK PEOPLE ARENT SHOCKED AT ALL. https://t.co/iJtA9M7sM9

They had suggestions for how all of these magazines could adjust their headlines to be more accurate.

*white twitter googled Fenty on urban dictionary and were shocked to find its Robyn's last name. 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/hAqFKoJUFh
Tailah Bijan 🦋✨ @TailahBijan

*white twitter googled Fenty on urban dictionary and were shocked to find its Robyn's last name. 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/hAqFKoJUFh

Harsh, but justified?

Change this to, “idiots just found out that Fenty is Rihanna’s last name” https://t.co/P4CUAas83G
keipac. @x_Keith

Change this to, “idiots just found out that Fenty is Rihanna’s last name” https://t.co/P4CUAas83G

It really made some people angry.

goodmorning to everybody except the twitter account that didn’t know rihanna’s last name ‘Fenty’
ash @asssshhx3

goodmorning to everybody except the twitter account that didn’t know rihanna’s last name ‘Fenty’

Goodbye to all of you.

am unnfollowing all you madafakaz for not telling me ''FENTY'' is rihanna's last name 😭😭😭
ReTIRED fuCKBoY 👅💦✌ @ItsDahtMurdaBoy

am unnfollowing all you madafakaz for not telling me ''FENTY'' is rihanna's last name 😭😭😭

Especially those calling yourselves "fans."

So yall really didnt know #Fenty was Riri last name, but yall her "biggest fan"
Kolin C. Gregario @KolinYouOut

So yall really didnt know #Fenty was Riri last name, but yall her "biggest fan"

"True Rihanna fans already know her real name is Robyn Fenty," said one fan.

True Rihanna fans already know her real name is Robyn Fenty 🙄 https://t.co/zAdcAM8vTa
King Laysia ❤ @_LAYSIA

True Rihanna fans already know her real name is Robyn Fenty 🙄 https://t.co/zAdcAM8vTa

In conclusion: "bye basics."

Call yourselves Rihanna fans but didn't know Fenty was her last name 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 bye basics
Amanda @badgalmandyyy

Call yourselves Rihanna fans but didn't know Fenty was her last name 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 bye basics

