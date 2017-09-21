Rihanna "Fans" Are Being Dragged Because They Just Learned That Rihanna's Last Name Is Fenty
"Must be white Twitter bc I definitely know who Robyn Fenty is."
Rihanna has totally slayed the beauty world over the past few weeks with the launch of her makeup line, Fenty Beauty. The line follows her collab with Puma, Fenty x Puma.
The star's fashion and beauty lines pay homage to her last name, Fenty. FYI, her full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty.
However, some people didn't realize the meaning behind why Rihanna names her collections "Fenty."
They were shocked!
And were questioning everything.
"I just realized how much I hate myself...this whole time I got Fendi mixed up with Fenty and didn't realize it was her last name..." said one person.
Some publications on the web, like Marie Claire, spotted the tweets and even wrote whole stories about them.
But those magazines, and everyone who didn't know this fact, are now being mercilessly trolled on Twitter. Because...seriously?
Speak for yourself, Marie Claire.
Fans wondered how someone really could not know this fact in 2017, especially those buying her products.
It's disrespectful, honestly.
"People really didn't know Fenty was Rihanna's last name? She's been in the game for over 10 years. It's 2017, we have smart phones & Google," said one person.
Some people had an idea who may be tweeting about this: *cough* white people *cough.*
They had suggestions for how all of these magazines could adjust their headlines to be more accurate.
Harsh, but justified?
It really made some people angry.
Goodbye to all of you.
Especially those calling yourselves "fans."
"True Rihanna fans already know her real name is Robyn Fenty," said one fan.
In conclusion: "bye basics."
